Sons Of Silver Release Politically Charged Video For "Rude Awakenings"

"Rude Awakenings" marks the third video released from the DOOMSDAY NOISES EP. It follows two powerful singles and videos: " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles alternative rock group SONS OF SILVER today (July 17) released "Rude Awakenings," a new video from their DOOMSDAY NOISES EP. The propaganda art clip captures sentiments that reflect the current state of the world with political imagery alongside the song's strong lyrics. Watch the video here."I was stockpiling song ideas when I came up with the basic ideas for 'Rude Awakenings," the band's frontman Peter Argyropoulos explains. "I wasn't looking to finish anything. In fact, I was only looking for incomplete ideas that we would finish together. But then the basic foundation for 'Rude Awakenings' just came out. I played it for Brina along with a few other ideas the next day. She was really into it. But, I back-burner'ed it. I was unsure if it fit with the other songs we were in the middle of. Nonetheless, she persisted and won out. When the guys heard it, they said, 'why didn't we hear this sooner?' I think it took us about twenty minutes to put it all together and take it to a completely different level than I'd originally expected it could be at. It really highlights each of our influences from the rockabilly rhythm section to the punk-bluesy guitars, to the Stonesy woo-hoos. A great team effort. Credit Brina [Kabler, the band's keyboardist and engineer] especially for not letting the song slip through the cracks."SONS OF SILVER's collaborative songwriting style, signature sound and collective years of experience is what make them such a standout phenom in the alt rock scene. Led by Peter Argyropoulos, SONS OF SILVER features original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen, Candlebox bassist Adam Kury, Skillet guitarist Kevin Haaland and keyboardist and esteemed engineer Brina Kabler. Logging nearly 80 shows per year, the musicians were more united than ever back in the studio. On DOOMSDAY NOISES, songs spun off from jam sessions as a unit and the writing process relied on their musical interplay."Rude Awakenings" marks the third video released from the DOOMSDAY NOISES EP. It follows two powerful singles and videos: " World On Fire " and "Read 'Em Their Rights,"the latter of which has garnered nearly a million views so far and is climbing the rock radio charts. Listen to the EP here.



