Alessia Cara Releases Her New EP, This Summer: Live Off The Floor, Along With 8 Live In-Studio Performance Videos Today

For further information about Save the Children visit: www.savethechildren.ca New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara gives fans around the world an intimate look into her creative process and the live evolution of her deeply personal songs with the release of her new EP, THIS SUMMER: LIVE OFF THE FLOOR, today available on all platforms via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. Alessia will be donating her share of net royalties to Save the Children for the next 21 years. She explained her decision further on this Instagram post:"I put out an EP last September and shortly after recorded a live off the floor version, which was set to come out this summer. Then the world flipped upside down, so I decided to donate all my proceeds from this EP for the next 21 years to 'Save the Children', a global organization that saves and improves the lives of children who have been denied their rights by ensuring they have shelter, food, protection, healthcare, and education. This includes the 12 million kids currently suffering in Yemen, Indigenous children in Canada, children of colour in vulnerable communities, and anyone who needs help across 117 countries.Recent events have made it even more evident that we need to uplift and care for the youth as much as possible. There are so many kind, colourful, intelligent, and driven kids who don't have access to the resources they need in order to become the best future leaders or simply live a life they deserve. We won't see a better world unless the ones who can one day change it are equipped to fulfill their true potential. Thanks to my team for getting on board, and to the wonderful musicians who played on this record. Hope this will be a bit of light in a (for lack of a descriptive enough term) weird time.THIS SUMMER: LIVE OFF OFF THE FLOOR, out July 17th.Love, Alessia"THIS SUMMER: LIVE OFF THE FLOOR presents newly recorded live performance versions of all six songs from the original This Summer EP. Recorded in a live floor studio session with a group of masterful players, including lush string arrangements, LIVE OFF THE FLOOR includes bonus live versions of Alessia's landmark global hits "Here," her triple platinum debut single, and "Scars To Your Beautiful," her double platinum hit, as well as her original song "I Choose" from the #1 Netflix film The Willoughbys in which she made her acting debut as the lead character.Last month, Alessia Cara led the nominations at the 2020 JUNO Awards and had the most wins of the night with three JUNO Awards: Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. Cara also presented the International Album of the Year Award and performed the live in-studio version of "Rooting For You" within the virtual celebration broadcast.April 22nd marked the premiere of the #1 Netflix animated featured The Willoughbys, in which Alessia (in her first voice-over acting role) joined an all-star cast including Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Sean Cullen, and Ricky Gervais.2018's "Best New Artist" Grammy Award Winning Canadian singer/songwriter and Def Jam Recordings artist Alessia Cara emerged onto the music scene in 2015 with her first release, "Here," a global anthem that grabbed the world's attention when it garnered over 500,000 streams on Soundcloud in its first week. "Here" went on to become Spotify's Most Viral Song of 2015, selling over 3 million copies. Her five-track EP, Four Pink Walls, soon followed, leading to the release of her RIAA platinum debut album KNOW-IT-ALL (November 2015). Alessia's multi-platinum #1 hit single of 2016, "Scars to Your Beautiful," was her gut-wrenching take on female identity, on body image and on deleterious behaviors in the name of beauty. "Stay" her #1 hit with Zedd sold over 2 million copies and received Song Of The Summer raves. Also in 2016, Alessia lent her voice to "How Far I'll Go," penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, official song for Disney's animated film Moana. The 4x-platinum "1-800-273-8255," her historic collab­o­­­ration with fellow Def Jam artist Logic, was one of 2017's landmark singles with over 9 billion streams worldwide, contributing to her being named the most-streamed new female artist of 2017. " Growing Pains " (June 2018), was the prelude to Alessia's second album, her critically acclaimed THE PAINS OF GROWING (released in November), which included the follow-up single releases "Trust My Lonely" and "Out Of Love".A JUNO Award winner for 2016 Breakthrough Artist of the Year in her native Canada, Alessia went on to receive the "Rule Breaker" honor at the Billboard Women in Music annual event. She won MTV VMAs in 2017 for Best Electronic Dance Video (for "Stay") and Best Fight Against The System (for her multi-platinum #1 Billboard Pop Song "Scars To Your Beautiful," which she and Logic performed with Khalid as the climactic moment of that year's Grammy broadcast). Alessia also won back-to-back ASCAP Pop Awards for "Stay" and " Scars To Your Beautiful "; along with Dance Song of the Year (for "Stay") at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. She has earned nominations for Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock at the 2017 American Music Awards, the People's Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist, the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, the BET Award for Best New Artist, the BBC Award for Song of The Year, and many other top honors.Save the Children believes every child has the right to survive and thrive. Since the aid organizations founding more than 100 years ago, Save the Children has changed the lives of over 1 billion children. In Canada and 116 countries around the world, they do whatever it takes to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Save the Children strives to ensure children's unique needs are met and their voices are heard- every day and in times of crisis - transforming their lives and the future we share.For further information about Save the Children visit: www.savethechildren.ca



