Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18/07/2020

Robin Schulz Breathes New Energy Into The Bob Marley Classic "Sun Is Shining"

Robin Schulz Breathes New Energy Into The Bob Marley Classic "Sun Is Shining"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Robin Schulz has remixed the Bob Marley classic "Sun Is Shining," out 17th July via Island Records/Universal Music. A high-energy, club-focused version of 'Sun Is Shining', Schulz adds an infectious bassline and feelgood piano chords to the more downtempo original, delivering a dance track that's been crafted with summer in mind. Originally released on Bob Marley & The Wailers' 1971 album Soul Revolution, 'Sun Is Shining' is one of Marley's most critically acclaimed tracks.

"It is an absolute honour to be chosen to do this remix. Bob Marley is a true legend. It is a privilege and a highlight of my career to have the opportunity to add my individual note to this magnificent song. I am really looking forward to the release." - Robin Schulz

Schulz burst onto the scene in 2014 with his remix of 'Waves' by Dutch hip-hop artist Mr Probz, which later received a Grammy nomination for 'Best Remixed Recording'. He has since become one of the most recognisable electronic artists on the planet, collaborating with the likes of David Guetta, Cheat Codes and, most recently, Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak on May single 'Oxygen'. Schulz has also made it into the coveted DJ Mag 'Top 100' list every year since 2015.

On 'Sun Is Shining', Robin Schulz has transformed a Bob Marley classic into a sunkissed dance track with serious crossover appeal.






Most read news of the week
Tim McGraw Honored By Pandora With The Billionaire Plaque
Fortress Under Siege Reveal 'Atlantis' Album Details And Video Trailer, Out In October
Stars From Music, Television And Film Join Forces For "Songs To Save Them All" Livestream Concert On July 22 To Benefit Best Friends Animal Society
Sony Music Latin & Tiger Turn Partner On 'Fandango At The Wall' Feature Music Documentary
Conkarah & Shaggy Release Official Video For 'Banana'
Tokky Horror (Ex-Queen Zee) Sign To Alcopop! Records
Conan Gray Releases Fan-favorite "Heather" Acoustic Music Video
Sony/ATV Signs Worldwide Deal With Ir Sais
Folk Singer/Ssongwriter Jack Kessell Shares 'Sunset'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0207210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001370906829834 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how