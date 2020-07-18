The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now





This year the duo released a single, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The platinum selling artists The Reklaws, released brand new music via Universal Music. The Reklaws, made up of brother and sister duo Jenna and Stuart Walker hope their new music provides an uplifting and positive distraction for listeners as we head into a summer unlike any before. "We know that Summer 2020 will be nothing like any of us planned," shares Jenna and Stuart. "No Friday nights out with your friends, no concerts, no festivals, no parties on the dock," they continued. "This is why we're excited now more than ever to release these songs so you can make them your own knowing that we'll be partying and singing along to them when we are all back together!"The CCMA-winners and Juno Award nominees opened up about each new song:"Godspeed": "Through these crazy times, we have found ourselves playing this song for our friends and family, in search of comfort and reassurance. We hope Godspeed brings some peace to everyone's world and as much as this feels like an uncontrollable/unsure time, we hope that you find comfort in knowing you are exactly where you should be." Karma ": "It's a song about how Karma is a…(you can finish that sentence). We love writing songs while thinking about the moment it will create on stage. We can't wait to sing this one with everyone, live! We hope this one puts a smile on your face.""Beer Can": "We wanted to give our friends, family, and fans a summer anthem! We are stoked to finally release this one. The idea that nothing can make you dance like a "Beer Can" ... we can't wait to crack a cold one with everyone on summer festival stages next year but until then; love, laugh, smile and crack a cold one (or several) for us!"Despite not being able to perform to a live audience this summer due to social distancing measures, The Reklaws continue to share music with followers on social media. Follow their Instagram for the latest news and live streams from the country duo.Raised on their family farm in rural Ontario, Jenna and Stuart Walker, signed their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017. Their second single "Long Live the Night" kicked off what would become a massive 2018. Beyond rapidly achieving platinum-certification, the single would become the most-streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists released in 2018, win the 2019 CCMA for top-selling Canadian single of the year and it was selected as the theme song for the Canadian Football League's ("CFL") Thursday Night Football for the 2018 & 2019 seasons.The momentum continued to build with the release of their debut EP, "Feels Like That", which was awarded the 2019 CCMA for Album of the year. The title single, "Feels Like That" was also the Reklaws first #1 at Canadian Country Radio and is certified Gold in Canada. 2019 was nothing short of a humbling year for the duo; completing their first national tour with Dean Brody and Dallas Smith, earning their first JUNO nomination for "Country Album of The Year", releasing their first full-length album and receiving their 3rd Gold Single for "I Do Too."This year the duo released a single, " Can't Help Myself " with their long time country music hero, Dean Brody along with the hit single, " Where I'm From ". They were also nominated for Group of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards marking the first time in over 20-years that a Country group was included in the category. There's no doubt that The Reklaws, who have garnered over 100 million streams to date, are poised to be Country's next superstars.



