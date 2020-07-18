Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album





The 10-set track released under DEL Records scored the Mexican-American trio their first top 10 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums, arriving at No. 9 chart dated May 16.



Composed of Pedro Tovar on vocals, Gabriel Hidalgo on background vocals and harmony and Brian Tovar with the bass and bajoloche, the teenage trio formed two years ago, becoming part of the new generation of corrido singers.



The name







"My dad used to help this music group back in the day when we lived in the Bay Area," Pedro says. "He started listening to sierreña music [popular in the northern states of Mexico], and that's when my passion for music started. He would write songs, not professionally, and I started to write too. I was, like, 10 years old."



Pedro describes their sound as traditional sierreña music, depending heavily each other's unique talents. "Our sound is nothing fancy," he says. "We do what we know how to do and what sounds good for us. It's what identifies us."







"I started to write románticas (romantic songs) after watching tons of romantic movies," explains Pedro. "But that song ['Con Tus Besos'] specifically, is the last song on the album because I didn't love it. I made a lot of mistakes on that one when we were recording the album and wasn't going to add it. But then my mom convinced me to include it, and I never expected this song would do so well."



Learn more from Pedro about this week's Latin Artist on the Rise below.

Name(s): Pedro Tovar, Brian Tovar and Gabriel Hidalgo

Age: Pedro (17), Brian (16) and Gabriel (18)

Major Accomplishment: For our music to reach an audience beyond the U.S. and Mexico. The other day I was doing a live on social media and people from Colombia, Venezuela and Central America were connecting saying that they listen to our music.



Recommended Song: "



What's Next: We will be recording a mini album with other DEL Records artists. Also, next week I want to start working on a new album. This time, it'll be recorded in a studio and well made album. Hoping we can release by end of July.



