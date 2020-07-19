Kanye West Announces He's Releasing New Album Donda Next Week, Deletes Post





Prior to the announcement, West was expected to drop an album titled God's Country. He also teased the Jesus Is King 2 album, which he worked on with Dr. Dre. It is currently unknown if these projects are separate or if Kanye has combined them under the new titled Donda, but if Kanye's tweet stays true, we will know in less than a week.



The announcement of the new album comes as Kanye is gearing up his campaign to run for president later this year. He recently successfully got his name on the ballot in Oklahoma and is petitioning to do the same in South Carolina.



Check out Kanye West's Donda album tracklist below.



1. "Donda"

2. "24"

3. "I Feel Terrific"

4. "Future Bounce"

5. "Keep My

6. "Lord I Need You"

7. "Off the Grid"

8. "Skmrrr"

9. "In God's Country"

10. "

11. "Welcome to My Life"

12. "Up From the Ashes"

13. "Tell the Vision"

14. "Wash Us in the Blood"

15. "

16. "New Body"

17. "Hold the Line"

18. "Praise God"

19. "Life of the Party"

20. "

