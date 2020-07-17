deadmau5 Is Working On A Huge Virtual Reality Project





In collaboration with Unreal Engine, in partnership with Upsurge Studios and Geodesic Games, the legend is working on something in virtual reality. Is it a virtual cube show or a video game? — "why not both?" deadmau5 says.



Days ago, the producer shared on Reddit, "miss cubve3 shows? me too. codename Oberhasli cometh."



The producer has been teasing the new virtual experience ever since (also see here). Although little details are known at this point, we can count on deadmau5 to do this project up right.



