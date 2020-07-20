Union Kain Releases Vividly Intense Lyric Video For "Lake Of Fire;" Debut EP, 'Black Dawn', Out Now!





"'Lake of Fire' represents the reality of the scope of dire consequence and internal turmoil and desire within the world of drug addiction. Wanting to escape drug addiction, the need for 'one more time', the knowledge of where it really brings you, the chance one takes that one could die at that moment---these are the realities of the stories told by friends and acquaintances who have tried over and over to beat the need for drugs---in this case more specifically cocaine. This is NOT a glorification of drugs but our sharing of the terrible sadness that goes with how many people we know and have known that are still in the grips of or have lost to the addictions." - UNION KAIN







"Pounding bass drums come at us and they have a shredding guitar chord for company, the snare drum enters the fray and sends out power crunches that mix well with the double bass drum kicks that hold the bass chords in good stead as they plunder away with a cool deep funking groove that sits proudly amongst the power riffed guitars with a real depth and heat to them, vocals have that power gritty edge to the them and this combines the vocal power and shredding prowess to mold it together" - JACE Media



Track List:

1. Battles Within

2.

3. Lake Of Fire

4. Persistence

5. Plan B

6. The Master

7. Waiting For The World To End

8. Your Own Kind



The band celebrated the 7/18 release of



"Partly an homage to the classic metal sound that most new bands never get right, and partly a band that gets that classic metal sound just right, Union Kain captures a magical moment in time and makes it the present with each and every track with their own style and originality uniting the harsh compressed Soldano style guitars with a harsh vocal range fit for Headbanger's Ball. Brilliant!" - JAMMERZINE



