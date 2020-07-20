Lily Cornell Silver Debuts Mental Health Focused Igtv Series, Mind Wide Open, On Her Later Dad, Chris Cornell's 56th Birthday



Mind Wide Open today, Monday, July 20, 2020 in honor of her late father's birthday. The Soundgarden/Audioslave icon, Chris Cornell, would have been 56.



For the premiere episode, Lily talks with



The mission and creation of Mind Wide Open is to help destigmatize the conversations around mental health.



Lily says, "As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects. There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society's dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open."



Guests in the series will include experts in mental health, emotional intelligence, psychology, and wellness, public figures from music, pop culture, and entertainment as well as Lily's peers who are willing to share their own stories.



The second episode, airing on July 27, 2020, will feature Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the author of the bestselling book on Social/Emotional Intelligence, Permission to Feel (www.marcbrackett.com).



More guests will be announced.



https://www.instagram.com/lilycornellsilver/



ABOUT Lily Cornell Silver

Lily Cornell



