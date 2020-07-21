Pop-soul Songstress Becky Bowe Shares Single 'Cosmic Heart'



Speaking of the single, Becky Bowe shares further insight: "This song is really personal to me. I wrote it when I was 18 years old when I first started going out with my now fiancé. I was so used to writing the stereotypical break up song which always worked a treat however this time round I was feeling feelings that I didn't know how to put on paper. I then started writing a song about him and about how amazing he is as a person and that's where the song came to life. This song is just about an out of this world love that you find or have with someone." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Combines smooth R&B, soulful flair and well-built, refined melodies."Son Of Marketing"Becky Bowe bowls you over with the ease of her delivery. Nothing is ever forced with this rising songwriter, whose gentleness of touch masks the potency of her sound."CLASH MagazineUK singer-songwriter Becky Bowe has released her single, 'Cosmic Heart' on 24th of July via Two Bridge Recordings. Premiered via Son of Marketing, the single is the title track of her upcoming album, which will be available on the 7th of August and will be released as an Instagrat (made available from the EP playlist). The single was produced and engineered by Aidan Thompson who, as part of Max Restaino's band, played as the supporting act for Rebecca Ferguson, UB40 and Tears for Fears. Also lifted from the upcoming album is the single, 'Don't Darken My Door' which was remixed by renowned progressive house producer Peer Kusiv. You may recognise Becky Bowe as one of the Leeds Contemporary Singers who won BBC's Pitch Battle in 2017 and sang alongside the likes of Will Young and Kelis. Her previous single, 'That's How Love Works' reached Number 9 in the UK iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts and she has since been featured on BBC Introducing York. Her relationship with the BBC extends even further as she appeared as a backing vocalist for the BBC show This is My Song and sang in Gareth Malone's BBC Two series The Choir. Becky Bowe has been featured by the likes of CLASH Magazine and Music Week, and renowned Youtube channels Sofar Sounds and Ont' Sofa, helping the climb of her tidy play count of just under 30 thousand across streaming platforms.Raised in a little town called Knaresborough, Becky Bowe has lived in Harrogate, and sung in the area, from the age of 14 years old. Originally inspired as a young child looking up to her Nana playing the piano, Becky began keyboard lessons at the age of nine. After receiving positive feedback from her teacher regarding her vocals, the Yorkshire girl quit keyboard to start singing lessons at 12 years old. Jump to the age of 23 and you'll find a young woman who has multiple TV appearances, performed alongside international stars and is currently working with Steelworks Studio in Sheffield towards releasing her EP, set for release in Summer 2020.Becky Bowe's penchant for smooth R&B with a soulful flair is influenced by her contemporaries such as H.E.R. and Daniel Ceasar. Her mature singing abilities are reminiscent of vocal heavyweights such as Adele, Alicia Keys and Emily King, another artist who has served as a major influence to her burgeoning musical career.Creating an ethereal love song, Becky Bowe radiates pure emotion with her latest single, 'Cosmic Heart'. The single carries light tinges of jazz as smooth trumpet is brought in to resonate with the songstresses' voice. Based on the man who would eventually become her fiance, the single showcases a young woman's tenacity in the knowledge that she had found her soulmate. Ending on a strong note with a choir entering at full strength, a choral element is brought forward, reinforcing the celestial soundscapes.Speaking of the single, Becky Bowe shares further insight: "This song is really personal to me. I wrote it when I was 18 years old when I first started going out with my now fiancé. I was so used to writing the stereotypical break up song which always worked a treat however this time round I was feeling feelings that I didn't know how to put on paper. I then started writing a song about him and about how amazing he is as a person and that's where the song came to life. This song is just about an out of this world love that you find or have with someone."



