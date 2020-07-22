Dermot Kennedy Releases The Surreal New Animated Video For 'Giants'





5 - Glasgow, Academy (show rescheduled from 7 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global phenomenon DERMOT KENNEDY today releases the brand-new video for latest single 'GIANTS'. The animated short follows the announcement of Dermot's upcoming pay-per-view gig that's to be performed at the Natural History Museum in London on July 30th.The animated video, created by Trizz Studios and directed by Oriol Puig, takes its cues from nature and creates a beautiful and surreal setting for Dermot's lyrics to take shape and form their meaning.On the thinking behind the video Puig said; "We started with the simplest expression, a spark to ignite the journey. We then created a subject and we set it in constant motion, sometimes struggling through different situations, others stopping to enjoy moments of simple beauty, a metaphor for a constantly evolving life. Coronavirus has made people rethink their relationship to nature and how that affects our actions. It's made us rethink and visualize the impact we have and how quickly nature is able to self-heal. This brings us to a new set of emotions and a new angle on what our priorities should be."Expanding on this, Dermot explains; "Nature has long been a recurring influence for my music and to celebrate and explore the scale and beauty of the natural world with this video felt instinctive.In this time of great uncertainty and as we are forced to acknowledge how fragile and complex life is, the journey this video takes is important figuratively and physically. Change is inevitable and necessary but also challenging. A new world and a new beginning underpin the message of the song and this video."'Some Summer Night' will be Dermot's first proper live show since his headline US tour in March where he sold out New York's prestigious Radio City Music Hall. The livestreamed event has already broken records in the UK, US and Europe for the largest number of ticket sales for a pay-per-view gig of this scale. Tickets are available now via Driift and will include a charity element with optional donation to the BLM Global Network. The show will feature exclusive one-off versions of fan-favourites as well as an appearance from Paul Mescal, star of the hit global BBC show 'Normal People'. Next year will also see Dermot's rescheduled live dates from 2020 take place during April & May, with two nights a piece in Glasgow, Manchester and London's Alexandra Palace.Alongside his #1 selling debut album 'Without Fear', Dermot has now reached over a billion streams globally and single 'Outnumbered' has gone multi-platinum across the UK, Europe and Canada. With shows selling out everywhere he sold over 300,000 tickets globally in the last year alone and was nominated in the 'Best International Male' category at the 2020 Brit Awards.'Some Summer Night' live via time zones:Live #1 : Ireland, UK & Europe (9pm IST & BST / 10pm CEST)Live #2 : East Coast North America and South America (8.00pm EDT / 7.00pm CDT)Live #3 : West Coast North America and Central America (8.00pm PDT / 9.00pm MDT)Live #4 : Australia, New Zealand & Asia (8.00pm AEST, 10pm NZST & 7pm JST & KST) July 31Rescheduled 2020 live datesApril 202124 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse (show rescheduled from 31 August 2020)25 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse (show rescheduled from 1 September 2020)29 - London, Alexandra Palace (show rescheduled from 3 September 2020)30 - London, Alexandra Palace (show rescheduled from 4 September 2020)May 20214 - Glasgow, Academy (show rescheduled from 6 September 2020)5 - Glasgow, Academy (show rescheduled from 7 September 2020)



