Napster Launches 'napster4good' Charitable Giving Program









Through this program -"Napster4Good"- music service Napster will donate its proceeds from new subscribers' first paid month with the service, and a portion of proceeds every month after, to a charity of the listener's choice. Now, subscribers can experience the joy of music while bringing more good into the world, simply by selecting and contributing to a charitable cause they support.



"This new program underscores Napster's commitment to supporting artists and our community of listeners," said Bill Patrizio, Napster's president and chief executive officer. "During these challenging times, we want to offer new subscribers the opportunity to join millions of Napster fans who love the purity of the original and best music streaming app, and offer a donation to a charity of their choice to make the world just a little bit better."



Starting today, new Napster Premier customers can select a charity during the signup process at napster.com/4good, choosing from a list of thousands of 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. Initially, this program is available only to United States based subscribers.



In keeping with Napster's commitment to being an artist-first service, these donations will come entirely from the company. The payments Napster makes to the artists, labels and publishers whose music is at the heart of its service will be unchanged, and continue to be among the highest per stream of all music streaming services.



Napster's premium subscription service gives millions of consumers unlimited ad-free access to music and more on any device - online or offline. In the U.S., the Napster Premier plan is available for $9.99 per month with a 30-day free trial. Consumers can sign up via https://us.napster.com.



About Napster:

Napster is owned by Rhapsody International Inc., a pioneer in digital music and the leading provider of music streaming technologies and services for businesses. Rhapsody operates premium subscription service Napster in 33 countries, giving millions of consumers unlimited, ad-free access to music on any device - online or offline. It also owns Powered by Napster, a complete music and audio platform that allows companies to quickly launch their own branded music and audio services.



