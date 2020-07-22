My Friend's Place Launches Star-studded Virtual Festival To Support Homeless Youth





Since its inception in 1988, My Friend's Place has assisted tens of thousands of youth experiencing homelessness between the ages 12 and 25 discover a path to wellness, self-sufficiency and a permanent exit from homelessness.



"Over the past few months, we have all felt the tremendous impact of COVID-19, including young people and adults experiencing homelessness," says My Friend's Place Executive Director, Heather Carmichael. She went on to say, "While we may not be able to gather in-person at this time, we are excited to virtually connect with longtime advocates and new friends, in an effort to raise support for youth experiencing homelessness and ensure that My Friend's Place can continue being a place of safety and support through this pandemic and beyond."



The "My Friend's Place Summer Festival" will include a number of ticketed and free events throughout its inaugural run. The kickoff event, "Standing Together: A Virtual Concert" benefiting youth experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, takes place on Sunday, August 9, at 5 p.m. Streaming across all of the organization's social platforms and Youtube channel, the concert will feature performances by JoJo, Kenzie Ziegler, Mario, Scott Helman, Pete Molinari, Pinegrove, Drew Vision, Steve Reich; with appearances by NBA superstar Chris Paul, actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler, "The Orville's" star Mark Jackson, among others.



Ticketed workshops and events, including virtual yoga classes, family friendly art workshops and curated wine tastings with longtime My Friend's Place sponsor Tabula Rasa, will be held throughout the festival, with funds raised supporting services and programming at My Friend's Place.



The festival concludes on Thursday, August 13th, with "A Night United," a virtual celebration of the champions making transformative opportunities possible for the youth at My Friend's Place.



To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.myfriendsplace.org.

Event Hashtag: #mfpsummerfest

Agency Website: www.myfriendsplace.org

Festival Website: www.mfpsummerfest.givesmart.com

Twitter: @MFPLA

Facebook: facebook.com/mfpholywood

Instagram: @myfriendsplace

Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCwP9v838Jx58xYUjZoqehIg

2020 HONOREES:

Rosanna Arquette



Ann Develin Blanchard—Ann Develin Blanchard is an agent in the TV Literary and Packaging department at leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). A veteran agent, Blanchard represents many of the most prolific, creative, and diverse artists working in television, ranging from writers, directors, playwrights, and writer-performers, to showrunners and production companies. Blanchard has worked in the television business since 1990 and spent 15 years at William Morris, where she served as a Senior Vice President and became one of the industry's first-ever female television packaging agents. Blanchard is a long-term board member of My Friend's Place. Each spring, she hosts an event for My Friend's Place with a relevant theme, such as "WE ARE ALL IMMIGRANTS," which featured a diverse group of Hollywood writers performing their autobiographical tales, using storytelling to promote inclusion and understanding while benefiting homeless youth.



About My Friend's Place

On January 8, 1988, two friends working in Hollywood were compelled to help the homeless youth who populated the sidewalks just outside of their office door. Determined to effect change, no matter how small, the co-founders of My Friend's Place, Steve LePore and Craig Scholz, began spending their break time making and distributing sack lunches to the young people living on the streets.



Heather Carmichael L.C.S.W., (Executive Director) has been with My Friend's Place for 20 years.

