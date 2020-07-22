Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/07/2020

Noga Erez Releases "NO News On TV (Kids Against The Machine Vol. 2)"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tel-Aviv based artist Noga Erez has shared an alternative version of her recent single "NO news on TV," the second single to be shared from her forthcoming second album (details to be announced over the coming months).

The stripped-back, reimagined live version continues the "Kids Against The Machine" series, following a similarly styled reworking of previous single, "VIEWS". "The idea was not to use any 'machines'. No computer, no electronic instruments" Erez explains.

However, creating Vol.2 of the Kids Against The Machine series wasn't quite as straight-forward as expected! She continues: "We filmed the sessions in February when everything was planned out. And then, you know, I don't have to tell you what happened in March. While in quarantine we wrote "NO news on TV" and decided to release it and push all the other singles to later. So, our 'Kids Against The Machine' version had to be produced under the new circumstances, with new limitations."

"We were able to gather musicians who were able to learn it really quickly and without rehearsing in a group. We found a great location but when we arrived at the location the morning of the shoot, we walked in to find closed doors and a location owner that had changed their mind. Ori [Rousso - Erez' collaborative partner], myself, a group of 10 musicians and filming crew all took the crazy amount of equipment to the apartment of a person who lives in that building. So, these musicians aren't just a bunch of people who came to play the gig and do their thing - they each saved our life that day! So, No news on TV live from the KATM sessions was not at all we expected it to be, and we love it so much!"

"NO news on TV" is an up-beat bop that Erez and her partner Ori Rousso wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic while producing and writing their highly anticipated second LP. The track is seamlessly guided by Noga and Ori's sleek production and provides a warning against apathy and giving into paralysis and fear, particularly now when there is so much to care about. The song's music video, which is also out now, is a lesson in what happens when we seek apathy's illusion of peace of mind.

Speaking on the song, Erez comments: "This song was written during a period where I had more time than I've had in a decade. I was able to sit down and work my ass off on new music without any emails disturbing the silence. No notifications, nothing. I wanted to write a song that talked about that. I felt a deep need to imagine what it would be like to live in a world with no politics, money, grit, racism or violence.

I call this song 'A children's song for adults' because it shows a naive, utopian reflection of reality. I just needed to have a song like that. An escape song. But what was an escape song to me a few months back became an absurd, self criticism provoking song to me. It now sounds to me more like a frantic search to close myself off and separate myself from the real world. This isn't time for escaping, it's a time for confronting. And I am happy that this song was able to transform into a new form of actually giving a true, honest and criticising perspective on the need for apathy and escapism.

My pure daydream fantasy became an eye opener. Singing about how 'everybody's free' right now is such an incredible dissonance for me. It says exactly what it needs to say: not everyone is free. Actually most of us aren't, but some of us are literally, physically not free. And that has to change fast."

Listen and watch "NO news on TV": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdJMwubahVo
Noga Erez burst onto the scene with 'Off The Radar' in 2017, winning acclaim across the globe. While the music she makes in collaboration with her partner and co-writer, composer and producer Ori Rousso, exploits many of the more physical, dynamic elements of electronic & pop music, it also embraces a cerebral sensitivity that's made her one of her home city's most exciting, idiosyncratic artists. The grainy textures and potent atmospheres forged with her synths and ingenious beats bravely straddle genres. Her 2018 standalone singles "Bad Habits" and "Cash Out (feat. SAMMUS)," and 2019 collaboration with ECHO, "Chin Chin" saw her continuing to forge a path of uncompromising and unpredictable, gritty, truth-seeking alt-pop. Most recent single "VIEWS" marked the start of the next chapter in her career, with a new full-length in the pipeline. Watch this space!

More to follow from Noga's anticipated upcoming second LP.
Praise for Noga Erez:
"Clattering, confrontational and takes no prisoners"
- THE GUARDIAN
"Noga Erez makes politically charged dance music — throbbing stuff whose aggressive, cathartic force is only magnified by messages about power and independence"

- NPR MUSIC
"Socially and politically conscious with the view to igniting change"
— NOISEY
"Stylish...funk-heavy"
— COMPLEX
"Groovy"
— V MAGAZINE
"Unique, quirky, and badass"
— LADYGUNN
"Pushes the boundaries of pop"
— MILK.XYZ






Most read news of the week
Oliver Tree Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ugly Is Beautiful,' Out Today On Atlantic Records
Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album
Cardi B Makes History As First Woman To Win Back-To-Back ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year And As ASCAP Female Rapper To Win Most Awards (27)
The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now
Chad Lawson Announces New Album "You Finally Knew" Out September 11, With New Single And Video "Prelude In D Major" Out Today
Rolando Villazon And Xavier De Maistre Present "Serenata Latina," A Rich And Varied Programme Of Latin American Songs
Yeison Jimenez & Silvestre Dangond The Greatest Exponents Of Two Genres Defining Colombian Culture And Folklore Present 'Gracias A Ti'
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Dave Mustaine Announces New Autobiography Focused On The Recording And Release Of Seminal Megadeth Album Rust In Peace




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0237229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0086042881011963 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how