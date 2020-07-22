Sarah Jarosz Shares Video For "Johnny," One Of Time's Fave Songs Of 2020





"



In conjunction with the vinyl release of World On The Ground,



Last week



WORLD ON THE GROUND TRACKLIST

Eve

Pay It No Mind

Hometown

Johnny



I'll Be Gone

Maggie

What Do I Do

Empty Square

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sarah Jarosz has shared her official music video for "Johnny," already named one of the Best Songs of 2020 by TIME Magazine. The song, described by Rolling Stone as "a tantalizing inner battle with the forces of wanderlust and inertia," is a snapshot of an aimless wanderer turned back porch daydreamer who's traveled the world only to end up right back where they started. The accompanying visual - directed by Grant Claire (The War and Treaty) - slips into the experimental, using Dadaist imagery to slowly detach from the conventional in increasingly unexpected ways. Johnny " is the lead single from the three-time GRAMMY winner's new album World On The Ground, which was released in June on Rounder Records. Deemed a "gorgeous, vivid picture of the Texas Hill Country" by Garden & Gun, and "as irresistibly intriguing as any rapid page turner of a novel" by American Songwriter, the new album is available tomorrow on vinyl for the first time: https://found.ee/SJWorldOnTheGroundIn conjunction with the vinyl release of World On The Ground, Sarah will perform selections from the new record in a special remote concert from the legendary Grimey's record store in Nashville tomorrow at 12PM CT. Tune in at this link, and visit the Grimey's website to order special signed copies of the LP: https://found.ee/SJGrimeysLivestreamLast week Sarah put on a stunning livestream concert featuring material from World On The Ground, alternating between solo performances and accompaniment by bassist Jeff Picker. Jarosz's masterful songwriting was on full display in the stripped-down setting along with astounding performances on vocals, guitar and octave mandolin. A portion of proceeds from that performance were donated to the soon-to-be-open National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, which places an emphasis on youth music education and celebrating the central role African Americans have played in creating the American soundtrack. Listen to Sarah Jarosz's full at-home concert here: https://found.ee/SJWOTGLivestreamWORLD ON THE GROUND TRACKLISTEvePay It No MindHometownJohnny Orange and BlueI'll Be GoneMaggieWhat Do I DoEmpty Square Little Satchel



