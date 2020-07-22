Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/07/2020

Brasstracks Release "Will Call" Ft. Eliott Skinner & Victoria Canal

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY Award-winning duo Brasstracks (multi-instrumentalist Ivan Jackson and percussionist Conor Rayne) release "Will Call," featuring Elliott Skinner & Victoria Canal. It's the latest single off the duo's forthcoming album Golden Ticket, out August 21st EQT and Capitol Records. While the song's A-side "Hold Ya (ft. Lawrence)" is a glossy balm for the summer heat, "Will Call" trades the Coney Island strut for a walk along the South Bank; it's a slower, more mellow burst of energy that embodies Golden Ticket in its entirety. Written and recorded as a one-off during a creative low-point, "Will Call"'s mellowness, ironically, gave Ivan and Conor more energy to complete the rest of their debut album.

Here's Ivan on "Will Call":
"'Will Call' came randomly during a time when I was in a creative rut. I decided to book some last-minute time at Flux Studios. Luckily, my friend Armando Young, who plays guitar, happened to be a few blocks away. Elliott [Skinner] then hit me up saying that he was around, too - I was elated. We all wrote 'Will Call' together that night. A few months later, while we were recording the song in London, our friend and organ player Julius Rodriguez recommended Victoria Canal to be on the track. Knowing that Elliott and Victoria were friends, I had a feeling that Victoria would slay the second verse and add SO much to the last chorus. We got together at my home studio, and I was so happy to be correct on that assumption."

And here's Conor on "Will Call":
"'Will Call' reminds me of our time in London finishing the album. Richie (our London engineer) brought out an Elektron Machinedrum for electronic drum layering. It was analog, and it was refreshing. I think I'm now hooked on approaching music like that from now on."

Previous Golden Ticket singles include the album's other A-B release, "Change For Me" ("A sneaky earworm" - AV Club) and "Missed Your Call" ("It'll still put a smile on your face no matter what" - Complex).

Brasstracks is one of music's most in-demand percussion duos and the force behind songs by Chance the Rapper (earning a GRAMMY for their work on "No Problem"), Harry Styles, Anderson .Paak, and more. They're also Mark Ronson's go-to horns; Jackson and Rayne accompanied Ronson during his SNL performance with Miley Cyrus. Other fans of Brasstracks include FADER ("A unique pleasure"), Essence ("Discusses self-worth and self-love over an intricately beautiful and uplifting melody"), CLASH ("A sunshine offering"), and Atwood ("The perfect song for this moment").

PRAISE FOR BRASSTRACKS:
"A unique pleasure all its own." - The FADER
"Will put a smile on your face no matter what"-COMPLEX
"Electrifying brass for a sound that thoroughly uplifts"-AV Club
"Equipped for both jazz lovers and hip-hop fanatics….sound that's driven by soulful brass but grounded to a funk beat"- V Magazine
"'A sunshine offering... discussing self-worth, self-love, and how to forge changes in your world for the better"-CLASH






