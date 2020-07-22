Alive Alone Releases Animated Music Video For "Death In Pretty Flesh;" 'Therapy' EP Out Now!





"Therapy is an exploration of human emotion, journey through depression & mental health treatment. It tells a story that starts with loss, spite, & hopelessness, and leads toward hope and healing." - ALIVE ALONE



Track List:

1. Death in Pretty Flesh

2. Can't Take

3. Sorry

4. Bleed

5. Same

6. Not Now



ALIVE ALONE is a 4 piece alternative heavy rock outfit from the southside of Chicago, Illinois. They have toured the United States & Canada for the last five years with acts such as I Set My Friends On Fire (Warner Music Group), Knockout Kid (Bullet Tooth Records), CHALLENGER (Standy Records), & Neurotic November (Victory Records). They have also been featured on publications such as Bus Invaders, Musically Fresh, & New Noise Magazine.




