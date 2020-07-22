Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 22/07/2020

Alive Alone Releases Animated Music Video For "Death In Pretty Flesh;" 'Therapy' EP Out Now!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago, IL based Alternative Heavy Rock Band ALIVE ALONE has released a poignant, animated video for "Death in Pretty Flesh," off of their newly releases EP, Therapy! Mixed & Mastered by Dave Schiffman, Therapy showcases the band's raw, gritty energy, merging metal and pop-punk aesthetics.

"Therapy is an exploration of human emotion, journey through depression & mental health treatment. It tells a story that starts with loss, spite, & hopelessness, and leads toward hope and healing." - ALIVE ALONE

Track List:
1. Death in Pretty Flesh
2. Can't Take
3. Sorry
4. Bleed
5. Same
6. Not Now

ALIVE ALONE is a 4 piece alternative heavy rock outfit from the southside of Chicago, Illinois. They have toured the United States & Canada for the last five years with acts such as I Set My Friends On Fire (Warner Music Group), Knockout Kid (Bullet Tooth Records), CHALLENGER (Standy Records), & Neurotic November (Victory Records). They have also been featured on publications such as Bus Invaders, Musically Fresh, & New Noise Magazine.






Most read news of the week
Oliver Tree Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ugly Is Beautiful,' Out Today On Atlantic Records
Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album
Cardi B Makes History As First Woman To Win Back-To-Back ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year And As ASCAP Female Rapper To Win Most Awards (27)
The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now
Chad Lawson Announces New Album "You Finally Knew" Out September 11, With New Single And Video "Prelude In D Major" Out Today
Rolando Villazon And Xavier De Maistre Present "Serenata Latina," A Rich And Varied Programme Of Latin American Songs
Yeison Jimenez & Silvestre Dangond The Greatest Exponents Of Two Genres Defining Colombian Culture And Folklore Present 'Gracias A Ti'
Dave Mustaine Announces New Autobiography Focused On The Recording And Release Of Seminal Megadeth Album Rust In Peace
Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Joe Bouchard Release "She's A Legend" Single & Music Video, New Album Out July 31, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201631 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049738883972168 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how