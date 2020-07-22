Americana/Country Artist Chris Gardner Releases His Newest Album "Second Helpings"





Chris Gardner's releases embody song creation in its most potent and purest form, deep from within. His ability to envision situations and transform those thoughts into lyrics with heart felt feeling touches listeners everywhere. To date Chris has written and recorded four national top twenty songs, two which reached number one, cracked the Billboard Hot 200 coming in 152, and in 2019 Chris's newest album "Hangin' On The Line" was on multiple charts for weeks and even peaked at the coveted number one spot on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the success of his previous album "Hangin' On The Line" (26 weeks on Roots Music Reports) Chris Gardner introduces his newest album "Second Helpings" - a blend of fan favorites and a heaping helping of Chris's latest songs. "Second Helpings" presents fourteen tracks including "Real American Hero" - the story of the struggles of a single Father whose strengths and love of family pull him through the years. Plus " Miracles " - an inspirational song about believing in what can be achieved, a duet with noted vocalist Evelyn Rubio. Another fan favorite on the album is Chris's " Down The Road " - the story of missing out on love due to many miles of separation yet living with the daily hope of one day re-uniting down the road. On "A Girl Like That" Chris partners with Texas music legend Bert Wills and the guys get into a background conversation that is quite entertaining, reminiscent of outlaw country releases of yesterday. "Second Helpings" was Recorded at Wire Road Studios in Houston Texas with production handled by Mr. Andy Bradley. Rounding out the "Second Helpings" sound are Chris's session players who are a virtual who's who of professional musicians on this latest release. Among them is Arranger/Composer Paul English (Piano) Wayne Turner who was with Hank Jr for 27 years (Guitar) Mark Andes who was with Canned Heat, Spirit, and Firefall (Bass) and the late, great musician/songwriter Kenny Cordray (Guitar). "A hockey-playing high-tech locksmith by day, Chris Gardner has the keys to the Americana Charts" - Ed Nowatka, writer Houston CityBook Magazine




