Exist-Egoiista

Max Phelps - Guitar, Vocals Alex New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EXIST return with their third studio album, Egoiista. Blending extraordinary technical proficiency with eccentric arrangements, and imbued with moments of fusion and atmospherics, Egoiista puts EXIST firmly on the map of modern progressive metal.Much of the material on Egoiista first came into being prior to their last album, 2017's So True, So Bound. Six of the eight songs that make up Egoiista were reviewed, reshaped and additionally given an extra lease of life thanks to new drummer Brody Taylor-Smith. The passage of time since the original tracks were sketched out has also allowed time for the skill and proficiency of its architects to develop further. Two additional tracks were written prior to recording that rounded out the opus into a fully formed collection.The lyrical exploration of the finite nature of life and the fragility of human existence takes on a very personal slant given the health problems that vocalist/guitarist Max Phelps has encountered in the past two years. A life-threatening abdominal aneurysm gave him plenty of cause to reflect on his own life and humanity as a broader concept - themes that give Egoiista its foundation.Recorded in fits and starts rather than one prolonged session gave the songs room to shift and grow as recording took place. Production was overseen by the band themselves, with drums engineered/co-produced by Anup Sastry, vocals engineered/co-produced by Mike Semesky, VST production by Jonathan Merkel, additional guitar by Gunter Ostendorp, mixing by Adam Bentley, and finally, mastering by Ermin Hamidovic. The final touches to Egoiista were delivered by cover artist, Sebastian Jerke, who EXIST have worked with previously; the solar system revolving around a central figure representing the self absorptive element of self reflection.Having bonded over formative experiences appreciating heavy, progressive bands, these influences seep subtly into Egoiista, twisting elegantly around the indelible impact of years of jazz studies at school. EXIST would be as at home in the record collection of a die hard Genesis fan as they would an old school Opeth appreciator, or Meshuggah obsessive; Egoiista is distinctive, melodic, technical and yet also accessible.Egoiista will be released via Prosthetic Records on August 28.Max Phelps - Guitar, Vocals Alex Weber - Bass, Vocals. Matthew Rossa - Guitar. Brody Taylor Smith - Drums



