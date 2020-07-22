R&B/Soul Artist Fatherdude Collaborates With Grammy-Award-Winning Duo Brasstracks, Premieres Via Soulbounce & This Song Is Sick, For Advocacy Groups





"Fatherdude has the musical mastery of production duo Brasstracks backing him on the cover. They offer him a backdrop that closely follows the warm, loving sound of the original with keys and horn flourishes. They also coat the track in a modern sheen with added elements like finger snaps and record scratches to make things lively. Fatherdude, meanwhile, offers a top-notch vocal that is as bright and sunny as Caldwell's on the original. Whether he is singing in a full tenor or easily springing into his falsetto, Fatherdude gives us his own version of soul with every note." (Soulbounce)



"Fatherdude--he could have a career as an artist to go even further."- Usher



"Sonically, the record showcases Conwell's distinct ear, at times almost sounding like



One thing he always brings to his songs is energy. His song is called "Billions" and is about the probability of meeting the right person with all of the billions of people in the world. It's super soulful.



Fatherdude's genre-bending style has allowed him to work alongside heavyweights in electronic music, such as San Holo and



attention please! is a double-single including a new song titled "



FD elaborates, '"Your Eyes Only' is a love song about the infancy of a relationship as two people slowly open up to one another. My favorite part about this track is that it truly ends up going somewhere I don't think many people would assume. It's dancey, vibey, and sexy while maintaining rawness."



He continues, "'Open Your Eyes' is a classic cover that evokes that 70s warmth in sonics and songwriting. It's been a childhood favorite that we have been playing at shows for quite some time now. Based on the reaction, we had to release it officially." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "This track is undoubtedly one of the smoothest tracks I've heard all year. An easy going, well coordinated backing band makes a rich engine for this tune, but FATHERDUDE's lush velvety vocals absolutely steal the show." (This Song is SIck)"Fatherdude has the musical mastery of production duo Brasstracks backing him on the cover. They offer him a backdrop that closely follows the warm, loving sound of the original with keys and horn flourishes. They also coat the track in a modern sheen with added elements like finger snaps and record scratches to make things lively. Fatherdude, meanwhile, offers a top-notch vocal that is as bright and sunny as Caldwell's on the original. Whether he is singing in a full tenor or easily springing into his falsetto, Fatherdude gives us his own version of soul with every note." (Soulbounce)"Fatherdude--he could have a career as an artist to go even further."- Usher"Sonically, the record showcases Conwell's distinct ear, at times almost sounding like Michael McDonald taking a crack at new jack swing. Yet, even though the musicianship and the production on the EP are of pristine quality, Conwell's writing abilities shine brightest and are what give the songs such a high re-listen value. Shaping the three songs into a single narrative, Conwell focuses on three major elements in modern living: love, location and labor." -American SongwriterOne thing he always brings to his songs is energy. His song is called "Billions" and is about the probability of meeting the right person with all of the billions of people in the world. It's super soulful. Usher says the song is brilliant." -TalentcapFatherdude's genre-bending style has allowed him to work alongside heavyweights in electronic music, such as San Holo and Benny Benassi as well as hip-hop legends Redman and Joell Ortiz. These experiences have led him to create his own uniquely soulful and explosive sound that blends Pop, Electronic, R&B and Rock. Alias for acclaimed songwriter/artist Mitch Conwell, Fatherdude has been featured in Billboard, Dancing Astronaut, Vice and Earmilk, among others and most recently appeared as a featured songwriter and performer on NBC's S​ongland ​(​with guest artist ​Usher).attention please! is a double-single including a new song titled " Your Eyes Only ", a love song about the infancy of a relationship as two people slowly open up to each other, and a cover of Bobby Caldwell's " Open Your Eyes ". For this project, Fatherdude fuses his R&B and Rock roots with the soulfully meticulous production of Brasstracks. The idea for the project began on tour with executive producers Brasstracks, with a goal to create music from a place of pure honesty. Stemming from years of friendship, collaboration and shows all over the US, they decided it was time to create something together to encapsulate Fatherdude and the lives they live in NYC. "attention please!" is the entrance into a larger body of work to be released and a chance to be re-introduced.FD elaborates, '"Your Eyes Only' is a love song about the infancy of a relationship as two people slowly open up to one another. My favorite part about this track is that it truly ends up going somewhere I don't think many people would assume. It's dancey, vibey, and sexy while maintaining rawness."He continues, "'Open Your Eyes' is a classic cover that evokes that 70s warmth in sonics and songwriting. It's been a childhood favorite that we have been playing at shows for quite some time now. Based on the reaction, we had to release it officially."



