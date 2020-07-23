Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 23/07/2020

Leaves Eyes Reveals New Album "The Last Viking" Release Date And Artwork

Leaves Eyes Reveals New Album "The Last Viking" Release Date And Artwork
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) England in the year 1066. The decisive battle near Stamford Bridge. Warriors fighting death, the grounds soaked in blood. Norway's king Harald III, called Hardrada ("the hard ruler") lies dying. His whole life flashes before his eyes: cruel wars, fights over power, journeys to exotic worlds guiding to powerful women, emperors and kings falling into ruin. The last Viking King is dead - the Vikings' age is over. Long live the Vikings.

"The Last Viking" is the 2020-monumental-piece from Leaves' Eyes. The setting of the symphonic metal masterpiece couldn't be more tremendous. With their cult-albums "Vinland Saga" (2005) and "King Of Kings" (2015) they already turned Leif Erikssons discovery of America and the life of Norway's first king into music. Now, Leaves' Eyes bring the Viking Sagas to their bombastic finale.

"The Last Viking" will be released on October 23 via AFM Records. The album was produced by Alexander Krull at Mastersound Studio.

The cover is an artwork masterpiece created by Stefan Heilemann, which perfectly fits to the collection of top-class Leaves' Eyes covers so far.

"The Last Viking" will be available on 2CD Digipak (incl. instrumental bonus CD), 2CD Digipak "Collector's Edition" (incl. instrumental bonus CD, alternate cover artwork & hand signed autograph card), Ltd. Gtf. Vinyl (pinewood green, hazy orange - ltd. to 533 units each) and Ltd. Hardcover Artbook (exclusive cover, 30x30cm, 60 pages, incl. album, Viking Spirit DVD featuring the original film documentary about the growing Viking re-enactment scene of which Fronter Alex and the band is part of since many years, Studio Making Of, Official Videoclips, Soundtrack Bonus-CD & handsigned autograph card - limited to 1066 units.)

"The Last Viking" tracklisting:
1. Death Of A King
2. Chain Of The Golden Horn
3. Dark Love Empress
4. Serpents And Dragons
5. Black Butterfly (feat. Clémentine Delauney)
6. War Of Kings
7. For Victory
8. Two Kings One Realm
9. Flames In The Sky
10. Serkland
11. Varangians
12. Night Of The Ravens
13. The Last Viking
14. Break Into The Sky Of Aeon






Most read news of the week
Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album
Cardi B Makes History As First Woman To Win Back-To-Back ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year And As ASCAP Female Rapper To Win Most Awards (27)
The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now
Chad Lawson Announces New Album "You Finally Knew" Out September 11, With New Single And Video "Prelude In D Major" Out Today
Rolando Villazon And Xavier De Maistre Present "Serenata Latina," A Rich And Varied Programme Of Latin American Songs
Yeison Jimenez & Silvestre Dangond The Greatest Exponents Of Two Genres Defining Colombian Culture And Folklore Present 'Gracias A Ti'
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Dave Mustaine Announces New Autobiography Focused On The Recording And Release Of Seminal Megadeth Album Rust In Peace
Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Joe Bouchard Release "She's A Legend" Single & Music Video, New Album Out July 31, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215211 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052094459533691 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how