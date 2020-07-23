Native Harrow Share Environmental Call-To-Arms "Ιf I Could"





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCty35yd2S9hlHgSoYydMvFw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Pennsylvania folk rock duo Native Harrow share their homespun, George Harrison-inspired video for "If I Could." Over the track's contemplative plea for mindful consumption and environmental action, the band appear in a 4-panel clip self-directed in quarantine by singer / songwriter Devin Tuel and her partner Stephen Harms.Says Devin Tuel about " If I Could ":"" If I Could " is a song that hangs on my own personal desire to shake people into realizing we only have one earth, one chance to keep it healthy and green and cool. And we're blowing it. If I Could " is my plea to look around. Listen better, care more, respect what you can't understand, plant a tree, recycle... the list of simple actions we as a whole have left behind as humans. It's time to change or it will be too late. We have to get off of the hamster wheel we are trapped on and try harder to live truer more active lives."Watch " If I Could " here: https://bit.ly/3hpuveP If I Could " comes from the band's new album Closeness, out September 4 on Loose. Recorded at Reliable Recorders in Chicago, and engineered by Alex Hall (Neko Case, JD McPherson), Closeness is a melodically robust and emotionally forthright collection that has already been deemed "exquisite" by Uncut, which tells readers to "expect forays into desert funk, warm '70s groove, jazz and piano balladry."Watch the "dreamlike" (WXPN) video for Closeness lead single "Shake," a buzzing, fuzzing rocker that explores the loneliness of anxiety and the sting of absence. The self-directed video captures Devin Tuel awaiting dinner guests who never arrive, in the shine of an immaculately captured golden hour — watch it at WXPN: https://bit.ly/2AeK7BUPre-order Closeness here: https://smarturl.it/closenessCloseness Tracklist1. Shake2. The Dying Of Ages3. Smoke Burns4. Same Every Time5. Carry On6. If I Could7. Turn Turn8. Even Peace9. Feeling Blue10. Sun QueenFollow Native Harrow:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nativeharrow/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/native_harrow/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCty35yd2S9hlHgSoYydMvFw



