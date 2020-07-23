Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled World Tour Dates And Adds New Shows In 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour was to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring
for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added to the Justin Bieber
World Tour. Kehlani
and Jaden
Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.
The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego
at Pechanga Arena
on June 2, 2021 and includes new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago
and more.
"I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour," said Justin. "We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."
Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.
As the official wireless partner for the Justin Bieber
World Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber
continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices - just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.
Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
NEW 2021 SHOWS - ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th at 10am local time.
Justin Bieber World Tour Dates (2021)
June 2 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
San Diego
June 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 7 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 8 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 11 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
June 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
June 17 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 23 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 26 - Milwaukee, W @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp
June 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars
Arena
June 29 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 3 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 5 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
July 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 8 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 9 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square
Garden
July 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square
Garden
July 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 17 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 19 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 22 - Atlanta, GA @ State
Farm Arena
July 23 - Atlanta, GA @ State
Farm Arena
July 25 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 28 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 29 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
July 31 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
August 2 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 5 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 6 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 14 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
August 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
,
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.
For further information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.