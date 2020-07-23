Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled World Tour Dates And Adds New Shows In 2021





For further information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour was to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added to the Justin Bieber World Tour. Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and includes new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and more."I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour," said Justin. "We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.As the official wireless partner for the Justin Bieber World Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices - just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.NEW 2021 SHOWS - ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th at 10am local time.Justin Bieber World Tour Dates (2021)June 2 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San DiegoJune 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile ArenaJune 5 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River ArenaJune 7 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San JoseJune 8 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San JoseJune 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda CenterJune 11 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma DomeJune 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home ArenaJune 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile CenterJune 17 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK CenterJune 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target CenterJune 22 - Chicago, IL @ United CenterJune 23 - Chicago, IL @ United CenterJune 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel ArenaJune 26 - Milwaukee, W @ Summerfest, AmFam AmpJune 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars ArenaJune 29 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein CenterJuly 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaJuly 3 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaJuly 5 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire CentreJuly 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bell CentreJuly 8 - Boston, MA @ TD GardenJuly 9 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential CenterJuly 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo CenterJuly 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square GardenJuly 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square GardenJuly 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaJuly 17 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaJuly 19 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank CenterJuly 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays CenterJuly 22 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm ArenaJuly 23 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm ArenaJuly 25 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise CenterJuly 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone ArenaJuly 28 - Washington, DC @ Capital One ArenaJuly 29 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro ColiseumJuly 31 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines ArenaAugust 2 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie ArenaAugust 5 - Houston, TX @ Toyota CenterAugust 6 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines CenterAugust 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi CenterAugust 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples CenterAugust 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples CenterAugust 14 - Inglewood, CA @ The ForumAugust 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center, All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.For further information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.



