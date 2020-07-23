Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/07/2020

German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Freiburg, Germany-based indie-punks THE DEADNOTES have shared a new live session video today, featuring two tracks from their recently released album 'Courage', which is out now through their own newly-established label 22Lives Records.

Produced with the help of their live crew, the session was filmed on the day of their hometown release show. The performance was sadly cancelled at the very last minute as the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold, but the band and crew worked quickly to make the best out of a bad situation and visually capture what is a passionate and driven performance of their songs, 'Fickle Fake Friend' and 'Functionality'.

The band are also delighted to announce a rescheduled run of tour dates which will take place in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark in 2020/21.

The Deadnotes - Courage Tour 2020/2021

01.08. Fürth (DE), Sommer am Lindenhain
27.11. Freiburg (DE), Waldsee
27.02. Copenhagen (DK), Underwerket
28.02. Hannover (DE), Lux
03.03. Mainz (DE), Schon Schön
04.03. Bonn (DE), Bla
05.03. Neunkirchen (DE), Stummsche Reithalle
08.03. Zürich (CH), Dynamo
10.03. Jena (DE), Rosenkeller
11.03. Graz (AT), SUb
12.03. Wiener Neustadt (AT), Triebwerk
13.03. Rorschach (CH), Treppenhaus
27.03. Ulm (DE), Musikmarathon
21.04. London (UK), The Old Blue Last
22.04. Birmingham (UK), Subside
07.05. Paris (FR), Le Gambetta Club

Tickets: https://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com

'Courage' is out now via 22Lives Records and is available to order now via their label shop: https://22livesrecords.com

About The Deadnotes:

Still in their early 20s, the list of achievements that The Deadnotes have racked up over the last few years is astonishing. They formed the band at just 14 years of age and haven't taken a moment's rest since, self-releasing both an EP and their debut album, and relentlessly touring through over 25 European countries.

Sharing the stage with Boston Manor, Don Broco, Beach Slang, The Front Bottoms, Such Gold, and many more, the band recently played their 500th live show—a remarkable feat for such a young band, and one that more than earns them their DIY stripes.

Recorded at Crooked Rain Recording Studios in Leeds, the new album'Courage' was produced by Bob Cooper (WSTR, Ducking Punches,Nervus), mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin, The Bronx), and mastered by Mike Kalajian (Saosin, Prawn, Bouncing Souls).

'Courage' is out now and available to stream on all good digital platforms through 22Lives Records.

The Deadnotes are:

Darius Lohmüller - vocals / guitar
Jakob Walheim - vocals / bass
Yannic Arens - drums

The Deadnotes online:

https://www.facebook.com/thedeadnotesofficial/
https://www.instagram.com/thedeadnotesofficial
https://twitter.com/the_deadnotes
https://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com






Most read news of the week
Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album
Cardi B Makes History As First Woman To Win Back-To-Back ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year And As ASCAP Female Rapper To Win Most Awards (27)
The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now
Chad Lawson Announces New Album "You Finally Knew" Out September 11, With New Single And Video "Prelude In D Major" Out Today
Rolando Villazon And Xavier De Maistre Present "Serenata Latina," A Rich And Varied Programme Of Latin American Songs
Yeison Jimenez & Silvestre Dangond The Greatest Exponents Of Two Genres Defining Colombian Culture And Folklore Present 'Gracias A Ti'
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Dave Mustaine Announces New Autobiography Focused On The Recording And Release Of Seminal Megadeth Album Rust In Peace
Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Joe Bouchard Release "She's A Legend" Single & Music Video, New Album Out July 31, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1386530 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050117969512939 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how