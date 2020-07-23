German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video





Produced with the help of their live crew, the session was filmed on the day of their hometown release show. The performance was sadly cancelled at the very last minute as the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold, but the band and crew worked quickly to make the best out of a bad situation and visually capture what is a passionate and driven performance of their songs, 'Fickle Fake Friend' and 'Functionality'.



The band are also delighted to announce a rescheduled run of tour dates which will take place in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark in 2020/21.



The Deadnotes - Courage Tour 2020/2021



01.08. Fürth (DE), Sommer am Lindenhain

27.11. Freiburg (DE), Waldsee

27.02. Copenhagen (DK), Underwerket

28.02. Hannover (DE), Lux

03.03. Mainz (DE), Schon Schön

04.03. Bonn (DE), Bla

05.03. Neunkirchen (DE), Stummsche Reithalle

08.03. Zürich (CH), Dynamo

10.03. Jena (DE), Rosenkeller

11.03. Graz (AT), SUb

12.03. Wiener Neustadt (AT), Triebwerk

13.03. Rorschach (CH), Treppenhaus

27.03. Ulm (DE), Musikmarathon

21.04. London (UK), The Old Blue Last

22.04. Birmingham (UK), Subside

07.05. Paris (FR), Le Gambetta Club



Tickets: https://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com



'Courage' is out now via 22Lives Records and is available to order now via their label shop: https://22livesrecords.com



About The Deadnotes:



Still in their early 20s, the list of achievements that The Deadnotes have racked up over the last few years is astonishing. They formed the band at just 14 years of age and haven't taken a moment's rest since, self-releasing both an EP and their debut album, and relentlessly touring through over 25 European countries.



Sharing the stage with



Recorded at Crooked Rain Recording Studios in Leeds, the new album'Courage' was produced by Bob



'Courage' is out now and available to stream on all good digital platforms through 22Lives Records.



The Deadnotes are:





Jakob Walheim - vocals / bass

Yannic Arens - drums



The Deadnotes online:



https://www.facebook.com/thedeadnotesofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/thedeadnotesofficial

https://twitter.com/the_deadnotes

https://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Freiburg, Germany-based indie-punks THE DEADNOTES have shared a new live session video today, featuring two tracks from their recently released album 'Courage', which is out now through their own newly-established label 22Lives Records.Produced with the help of their live crew, the session was filmed on the day of their hometown release show. The performance was sadly cancelled at the very last minute as the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold, but the band and crew worked quickly to make the best out of a bad situation and visually capture what is a passionate and driven performance of their songs, 'Fickle Fake Friend' and 'Functionality'.The band are also delighted to announce a rescheduled run of tour dates which will take place in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark in 2020/21.The Deadnotes - Courage Tour 2020/202101.08. Fürth (DE), Sommer am Lindenhain27.11. Freiburg (DE), Waldsee27.02. Copenhagen (DK), Underwerket28.02. Hannover (DE), Lux03.03. Mainz (DE), Schon Schön04.03. Bonn (DE), Bla05.03. Neunkirchen (DE), Stummsche Reithalle08.03. Zürich (CH), Dynamo10.03. Jena (DE), Rosenkeller11.03. Graz (AT), SUb12.03. Wiener Neustadt (AT), Triebwerk13.03. Rorschach (CH), Treppenhaus27.03. Ulm (DE), Musikmarathon21.04. London (UK), The Old Blue Last22.04. Birmingham (UK), Subside07.05. Paris (FR), Le Gambetta ClubTickets: https://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com'Courage' is out now via 22Lives Records and is available to order now via their label shop: https://22livesrecords.comAbout The Deadnotes:Still in their early 20s, the list of achievements that The Deadnotes have racked up over the last few years is astonishing. They formed the band at just 14 years of age and haven't taken a moment's rest since, self-releasing both an EP and their debut album, and relentlessly touring through over 25 European countries.Sharing the stage with Boston Manor, Don Broco, Beach Slang, The Front Bottoms, Such Gold, and many more, the band recently played their 500th live show—a remarkable feat for such a young band, and one that more than earns them their DIY stripes.Recorded at Crooked Rain Recording Studios in Leeds, the new album'Courage' was produced by Bob Cooper (WSTR, Ducking Punches,Nervus), mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin, The Bronx), and mastered by Mike Kalajian (Saosin, Prawn, Bouncing Souls).'Courage' is out now and available to stream on all good digital platforms through 22Lives Records.The Deadnotes are: Darius Lohmüller - vocals / guitarJakob Walheim - vocals / bassYannic Arens - drumsThe Deadnotes online:https://www.facebook.com/thedeadnotesofficial/https://www.instagram.com/thedeadnotesofficialhttps://twitter.com/the_deadnoteshttps://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com



