German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video

Freiburg, Germany-based indie-punks THE DEADNOTES have shared a new live session video today, featuring two tracks from their recently released album 'Courage', which is out now through their own newly-established label 22Lives Records.
Produced with the help of their live crew, the session was filmed on the day of their hometown release show. The performance was sadly cancelled at the very last minute as the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold, but the band and crew worked quickly to make the best out of a bad situation and visually capture what is a passionate and driven performance of their songs, 'Fickle Fake Friend' and 'Functionality'.
The band are also delighted to announce a rescheduled run of tour dates which will take place in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark in 2020/21.
The Deadnotes - Courage Tour 2020/2021
01.08. Fürth (DE), Sommer am Lindenhain
27.11. Freiburg (DE), Waldsee
27.02. Copenhagen (DK), Underwerket
28.02. Hannover (DE), Lux
03.03. Mainz (DE), Schon Schön
04.03. Bonn (DE), Bla
05.03. Neunkirchen (DE), Stummsche Reithalle
08.03. Zürich (CH), Dynamo
10.03. Jena (DE), Rosenkeller
11.03. Graz (AT), SUb
12.03. Wiener Neustadt (AT), Triebwerk
13.03. Rorschach (CH), Treppenhaus
27.03. Ulm (DE), Musikmarathon
21.04. London (UK), The Old Blue Last
22.04. Birmingham (UK), Subside
07.05. Paris (FR), Le Gambetta Club
About The Deadnotes:
Still in their early 20s, the list of achievements that The Deadnotes have racked up over the last few years is astonishing. They formed the band at just 14 years of age and haven't taken a moment's rest since, self-releasing both an EP and their debut album, and relentlessly touring through over 25 European countries.
Sharing the stage with Boston
Manor, Don Broco, Beach Slang, The Front Bottoms, Such Gold, and many more, the band recently played their 500th live show—a remarkable feat for such a young band, and one that more than earns them their DIY stripes.
Recorded at Crooked Rain Recording Studios in Leeds, the new album'Courage' was produced by Bob Cooper
(WSTR, Ducking Punches,Nervus), mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin, The Bronx), and mastered by Mike Kalajian (Saosin, Prawn, Bouncing Souls).
'Courage' is out now and available to stream on all good digital platforms through 22Lives Records.
The Deadnotes are:
Darius
Lohmüller - vocals / guitar
Jakob Walheim - vocals / bass
Yannic Arens - drums
