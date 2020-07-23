Provision Breaks 7-year Silence With "Ηearts Turn Dark"-A Story Of Hurt And Healing





"What does it mean to truly hurt? And to truly heal? "



It's been 7 long and turbulent years since PROVISION gave the world A New Revolution. What followed that album in late 2012 was the internal breakdown of the band itself. While every attempt was made to rebuild and forge ahead, PROVISION was destined to be burned in flames.



"I want no regrets, if this disintegrates. Because I'm giving up everything."



PROVISION's new album Hearts Turn Dark is the first release to feature the Legacy Era of the band, with founding member Breye 7x now joined by Ian Sol on keyboards, backing vocals and songwriting.



IF This Disintegrates

Afraid

Still

Decypher

Clarity

When The

Hearts Turn Dark

An Ending Without A Goodbye

When

From those ashes of a band all but broken emerged a reborn phoenix - one that would force PROVISION to begin an incredible new adventure. Prepare yourself for a story of perseverance, courage, love, betrayal, regret, sin, introspection and total absolution.



