Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/07/2020

Provision Breaks 7-year Silence With "Ηearts Turn Dark"-A Story Of Hurt And Healing

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) North America's purveyors of "darkpop," PROVISION return on 7-20-2020 with their long-awaited 6th Full Length LP, Hearts Turn Dark!

"What does it mean to truly hurt? And to truly heal? "

It's been 7 long and turbulent years since PROVISION gave the world A New Revolution. What followed that album in late 2012 was the internal breakdown of the band itself. While every attempt was made to rebuild and forge ahead, PROVISION was destined to be burned in flames.

"I want no regrets, if this disintegrates. Because I'm giving up everything."

PROVISION's new album Hearts Turn Dark is the first release to feature the Legacy Era of the band, with founding member Breye 7x now joined by Ian Sol on keyboards, backing vocals and songwriting.

IF This Disintegrates
Afraid
Still
Decypher
Clarity
When The Damage Is Done
Hearts Turn Dark
An Ending Without A Goodbye
When Everything Dissolved
From those ashes of a band all but broken emerged a reborn phoenix - one that would force PROVISION to begin an incredible new adventure. Prepare yourself for a story of perseverance, courage, love, betrayal, regret, sin, introspection and total absolution.

With Hearts Turn Dark, PROVISION takes you through an emotional journey based on actual events, as Ian & Breye ask you "Are we no longer human?"






Most read news of the week
Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album
Cardi B Makes History As First Woman To Win Back-To-Back ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year And As ASCAP Female Rapper To Win Most Awards (27)
The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Chad Lawson Announces New Album "You Finally Knew" Out September 11, With New Single And Video "Prelude In D Major" Out Today
Rolando Villazon And Xavier De Maistre Present "Serenata Latina," A Rich And Varied Programme Of Latin American Songs
Yeison Jimenez & Silvestre Dangond The Greatest Exponents Of Two Genres Defining Colombian Culture And Folklore Present 'Gracias A Ti'
Dave Mustaine Announces New Autobiography Focused On The Recording And Release Of Seminal Megadeth Album Rust In Peace
Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Joe Bouchard Release "She's A Legend" Single & Music Video, New Album Out July 31, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0244789 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048990249633789 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how