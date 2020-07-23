Provision Breaks 7-year Silence With "Ηearts Turn Dark"-A Story Of Hurt And Healing

|
North America's purveyors of "darkpop," PROVISION return on 7-20-2020 with their long-awaited 6th Full Length LP, Hearts Turn Dark!
"What does it mean to truly hurt? And to truly heal? "
It's been 7 long and turbulent years since PROVISION gave the world A New Revolution. What followed that album in late 2012 was the internal breakdown of the band itself. While every attempt was made to rebuild and forge ahead, PROVISION was destined to be burned in flames.
"I want no regrets, if this disintegrates. Because I'm giving up everything."
PROVISION's new album Hearts Turn Dark is the first release to feature the Legacy Era of the band, with founding member Breye 7x now joined by Ian Sol on keyboards, backing vocals and songwriting.
IF This Disintegrates
Afraid
Still
Decypher
Clarity
When The Damage
Is Done
Hearts Turn Dark
An Ending Without A Goodbye
When Everything
Dissolved
From those ashes of a band all but broken emerged a reborn phoenix - one that would force PROVISION to begin an incredible new adventure. Prepare yourself for a story of perseverance, courage, love, betrayal, regret, sin, introspection and total absolution.
With Hearts Turn Dark, PROVISION takes you through an emotional journey based on actual events, as Ian & Breye ask you "Are we no longer human?"