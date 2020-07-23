Rising Funk-Hip Hop Collaborative Duo Re.decay Shares Down Long Enough Lyric Video



7. Down Long Enough (Extended Edit feat. ADH) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Funky hip-hop beats with a party feel, there's also a depth of maturity to the pair's work"CLASH Magazine"Soaked in funk harmonics and stark rhymes, the track is a perfect example of how the band is able to mix and blur the sounds of different aesthetics into a blissfully coherent wonder of impeccable composition."Beats Per MinuteRising production duo Re.decay have released their latest EP, Down Long Enough (26th June) via SPRINGSTOFF. Down Long Enough was premiered via CLASH Magazine. The master engineering for the EP was by Mat Leffler-Schulman of Mobtown Studios (Ice Cube, Future Islands and Jon Baptiste). The music video for one of the EP tracks, 'Sun In The Morning (feat. ADH, Mawcom X, Sedric Perry)' premiered via Beats Per Minute and was added to TRACE TV's playlist.Re.decay is the brainchild of Owen Ross and Emanuel Bender, each an established musician in his own right. Owen Ross performs as a solo artist (features include Huffington Post and Noisey Deutschland), and as a guitarist and musical director for a number of groups and artists. He has toured extensively sharing bills with big names such as The Roots, Big Boi, Gym Class Heroes, OK Go!, Biz Markie and Afroman. He currently works as a producer and songwriter with a wide range of up and coming artists. Emanuel Bender has an impressive list of production credits including notable artists such as Alle Farben, Dillistone, Moli, Fhat and others. His work has received over 1.6 million plays across streaming platforms and reached Hype Machine #1 place multiple times.Both Ross and Bender are currently based in Berlin. While Bender was raised there, Ross hails from New York. Re.decay cites formative years spent in New York and Berlin as hugely influential in their creative development. Participating in such vast and diverse artistic communities was invaluable in expanding their perspectives and honing their crafts. The two bring a wide range of musical knowledge to the table.Down Long Enough features a variety of rising artists including K. Marie Kim, ADH, Mawcom X, Sedric Perry and Brian Ennals. K. Marie Kim is an active touring audio engineer & keyboardist for Mitski and has played with various artists including Lorde, Shontelle and X Ambassadors. Brian Ennals is a rising star in the vibrant Baltimore hip hop scene. His captivating live performances and eclectic studio work as part of a collaborative Hip Hop duo called HNNY & ENEM have cemented his place as an artist to watch.Re.decay combine multiple genres and influences into a coherent and bold new production style. As producers, they have a deep respect for those who have come before them and note the direct influence of J Dilla, Apollo Brown, Prefuse 73, Madlib, DJ Premier and Pete Rock. Their musical vocabulary, however, traverses far and wide and they also consider Jimi Hendrix, A-Wa, The Staples Singers, Nina Simone and Oneohtrix Point Never as vital influences. Their own work brings to mind iconic collaborations in the likes of J Dilla & D'Angelo, The Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien, and Dam Funk & Snoop Dog.The EP functions like an old school variety show showcasing a rotating cast of vocalists with Ross and Bender as the house band, molding their own distinct styles to best support whoever holds the spotlight. Within each track, Re.decay create a tiny universe for their collaborators. The title track acts as a welcome to the listener as Ross' rough baritone takes the lead over a jagged, bouncy instrumental with a powerful hook before ceding the spotlight to the guests. ADH and Mawcom X shine over deep grooves with tinges of Afro-Hip-hop, K.Marie Kim croons with urgency over a sultry yet ethereal R&B tableau, Brian Ennals' gritty and poignant flow meshes seamlessly with hip hop instrumentals at once retro and futuristic and Sedric Perry fills in the gaps with soulful hooks and harmonies. Ross and Bender are respectful of the unique stylings of each musician featured on the album, creating a space to complement the individuality of each artist while still staying true to their own, deeply ingrained, musical aesthetic. Each track is well thought out and carefully developed, at once immediate in delivery and expertly layered leaving much to be discovered long after a first listen.Speaking of the EP, Re.decay share the deep importance that it carries for them, "This record has been 4 years in the making and we couldn't be prouder of how it came out. The artists we collaborated with from around the world each contributed something unique and special, they are the reason we were able to take this record to where it needed to go. For us, this is a collaborative foundation upon which many more stories will be built."Down Long Enough Tracklist:1. Down Long Enough (Radio Edit)2. Sun In The Morning (feat. ADH, Mawcom X, Sedric Perry)3. Ghost (feat. Brian Ennals)4. Harper (feat. K. Marie Kim)5. Hasselhoff (feat. Brian Ennals)6. Olanante (feat. ADH, Sedric Perry)7. Down Long Enough (Extended Edit feat. ADH)



