Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/07/2020

French Disco Synth-pop Band Le Couleur Shares 'Desert'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Things take an epic turn in the second half, as the rhythm slows and gives way to a towering guitar solo and harmonized psych-pop refrains."

Exclaim!

"Despite a hazy disco air that pops like an expertly timed laser show, the song's good-time vibes are tempered by a slight gloom. It's all the more enticing for them."
The Fader

['Nunca Sera'] "begins with a throbbing pulse that gives way to the song's slinky, inviting verses."
All Music

"Le Couleur whisks you away into a dimension overtaken by sun-drenched happiness"
Flaunt

"Le Couleur take elements of disco, electro and francophone styles, add a bit of glitter and voila: an appealing, danceable sound."
Brooklyn Vegan

"Le Couleur continue their streak of irresistible dance anthems with "Concorde," a sensuous and grim ode to the tragic crash from years past."

Atwood Magazine

Disco synth-pop band Le Couleur have announced the release of their latest single, 'Désert' on the 22nd of July via Lisbon Lux Records. Premiered via Exclaim!, the single is taken from their upcoming album, Concorde which will be released on the 11th of September. The band have received significant support across the globe, having been featured in publications such as The Fader, Noisey, All Music, Flaunt mag, Brooklyn Vegan, Exclaim!, mxdwn, Atwood Magazine, Beats Per Minute and NOVU amongst many others. The band is currently sitting at over 10.9 million plays across streaming platforms with features on noteworthy Youtube channels i'm cyborg but that's ok and David Dean Burkhart contributing heavily towards that number. Le Couleur has been nominated multiple times and won the GAMIQ prize for the 'Best Electronic EP of the Year' while their latest album (P.O.P) was selected among 40 Canadian albums on the Polaris Music Long List. The band have toured internationally multiple times, having performed at SXSW, FEQ, Osheaga and Liverpool Sound City.

Currently based in Montreal, Canada, Le Couleur is led by Vietnamese-Canadian singer Laurence Giroux-Do and consists of Laurence, Patrick Gosselin (Bass, keyboard and guitar) and Steeven Chouinard (Drums and sequence programming). The group are all educated musicians, each taking their time to pass on their skills to students looking to learn the art. Le Couleur has a fondness for the UK, stating that they will never forget the festivals they've played there while also attributing some of their favourite bands to the area.

When finding inspiration for their sound that crosses the borders of synth-pop, nu-disco and French pop, Le Couleur turns to the likes of The Beatles, Bowie, Steroalab, Queen, Led Zeppelin and LCD Soundsystem. Their own remarkable sound draws closer parallels to the likes of Róisín Murphy, ABBA and Sébastien Tellier.

Opening with a distinctly old school 70's sound, 'Désert' employs a playful use of both nostalgia and dark psychedelia. Contrasting aspects of the light, feminine synth-washed vocals meeting the deep, masculine crooning overlays bring light and dark elements into play. The listener is immediately reminded of long sequined dresses and striped bell-bottoms, set off against the sensual French tone that is tightly held in place.

Le Couleur gives further insight into the single, "In the vastness of life, this song is a musical painting of a desert where one always crosses paths with mirages that represent a death that haunts you and attracts you with gorgeous assets."

Live stream dates:

September 17 - Album launch party in Montreal @ Le Ministère + live stream

Concorde Tracklist:

01. Désert
02. Silenzo
03. Silhouette
04. Concorde
05. Comme Une Fin Du Monde
06. L'Aube Du 3ème Soleil
07. Train De Minuit
08. Vol D'après Midi
09. Un Simple Vol D'après Midi. Feat. Valence
10. Oiseaux Sauvages






Most read news of the week
Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album
Cardi B Makes History As First Woman To Win Back-To-Back ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year And As ASCAP Female Rapper To Win Most Awards (27)
The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Chad Lawson Announces New Album "You Finally Knew" Out September 11, With New Single And Video "Prelude In D Major" Out Today
Rolando Villazon And Xavier De Maistre Present "Serenata Latina," A Rich And Varied Programme Of Latin American Songs
Yeison Jimenez & Silvestre Dangond The Greatest Exponents Of Two Genres Defining Colombian Culture And Folklore Present 'Gracias A Ti'
Dave Mustaine Announces New Autobiography Focused On The Recording And Release Of Seminal Megadeth Album Rust In Peace
Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Joe Bouchard Release "She's A Legend" Single & Music Video, New Album Out July 31, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0211470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005317211151123 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how