Invidia Unleashes Impactful Lyric Video For Single "The Other Side" (Ft. Aaron Nordstrom Of Gemini Syndrome) Vocalizing Current Civil Unrest

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Las Vegas
heavy metal band Invidia have released their impactful lyric video for single "The Other Side." The song features guest vocalist Aaron
Nordstrom of Gemini Syndrome.
"With everything that has gone on with recent events, I feel this song has even a stronger meaning than the day I wrote it, love prevails" says Travis
Johnson.
Invidia is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada, consisting of Brian Jackson formerly of Skinlab on lead guitar, Matt Snell formerly of Five Finger Death Punch
on bass, Marcos Medina
Rivera of Skinlab on rhythm guitar, Darren Badorine of Six Ounce Gloves on drums, and Travis
Johnson of In This Moment
on lead vocals.
INVIDIA is:
Travis
Johnson/ Vocals
Brian Jackson/ Guitars
Matt Snell/ Bass
Marcos Media/ Guitars
Darren Badorine/ Drums