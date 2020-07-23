Invidia Unleashes Impactful Lyric Video For Single "The Other Side" (Ft. Aaron Nordstrom Of Gemini Syndrome) Vocalizing Current Civil Unrest





Darren Badorine/ Drums New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Las Vegas heavy metal band Invidia have released their impactful lyric video for single "The Other Side." The song features guest vocalist Aaron Nordstrom of Gemini Syndrome."With everything that has gone on with recent events, I feel this song has even a stronger meaning than the day I wrote it, love prevails" says Travis Johnson.Invidia is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada, consisting of Brian Jackson formerly of Skinlab on lead guitar, Matt Snell formerly of Five Finger Death Punch on bass, Marcos Medina Rivera of Skinlab on rhythm guitar, Darren Badorine of Six Ounce Gloves on drums, and Travis Johnson of In This Moment on lead vocals.INVIDIA is: Travis Johnson/ VocalsBrian Jackson/ GuitarsMatt Snell/ BassMarcos Media/ GuitarsDarren Badorine/ Drums



