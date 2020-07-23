Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 23/07/2020

Clutch Announce Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II On Aug 7th | Tix Now On Sale | Fans To Choose Set List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CLUTCH has invited their fans to choose the setlist for the band's next live stream concert.

Tickets are on sale now at ClutchMerch.com for what the group has dubbed Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume II. Fans are encouraged to construct their dream 14 song setlist via ClutchSetList.com. Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines, and Jean-Paul Gaster will choose their favorite of the submissions and perform that set on August 7th at 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST. ClutchMerch.com also offers ticket bundles with exclusive merchandise and a limited-edition vinyl pressing of the entire performance.

Says Clutch:
The thing that makes this stream unique is that Clutch fans will have the opportunity to create their dream setlist from our entire catalog. This means fans can pick from every release starting from our 1991 Pitchfork 7" all the way thru Book of Bad Decisions and the songs from our Vault Series.

The fan whose setlist is chosen will receive a massive prize pack, which includes TremLord 30 combo amplifier from Orange Amps, a stompbox from Creepy Fingers (designed by Fu Manchu's Brad Davis), a Jim Dunlop Crybaby wah-pedal, a case of Liquid Death mountain water, and Clutch merchandise.

Anyone who misses Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume II concert will be able to stream it on-demand through the weekend, right up till 11:59 pm EST on Sunday, August 9th. The setlist contest winner will be announced during the live stream itself. Show donations will benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation, a charitable organization that combats the trafficking and exploitation of children, of which Fallon is a board member.

Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume I took place in May 2020, with support from Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo, and Saul, with proceeds benefitting MusiCares and Angel Flight West.

Clutch released their twelfth studio album, Book of Bad Decisions, through their own Weathermaker Music in 2018. Rolling Stone described the album as "bathed in the grit and liberal fuzz tone that has made their live shows legendary." The band embarked on a successful co-headlining tour with Dropkick Murphys in 2019, with support from Hatebreed, Amigo The Devil, and Russ Rankin of Good Riddance.

Two of the band's most recent albums, Earth Rocker (2013) and Psychic Warfare (2015), were included in Classic Rock Magazine's 50 Best Rock Albums of the 2010s.


Tickets: ClutchMerch.com
Contest: ClutchSetList.com
Charity info: InnocentLivesFoundation.org
Band website: Pro-Rock.com
@ClutchOfficial (Twitter / Instagram)
@ClutchBand (Facebook)
@OfficialClutch (YouTube)






