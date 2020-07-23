The Pull Of Autumn Announces New LP, Presents 'Holiday' Single Featuring Orange Cake Mix





Album cover painting by Joyce Raskin White New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Such a gem - like the sonic lovechild of The Cars and Talking Heads with a contagiously frenetic Bowie-esque backdrop. This sound would not be out of place in any decade from the 80s until now. A genuine and welcome earworm" - Big Takeover Magazine"Better to travel well than to arrive... this band is not about merely travelling, this is exploration down the unbeaten paths of the glorious unknown" - The Swindonian"Beautiful... Pure and simple. Lyrically it is emotional and thought-provoking. It has perfect instrumentation and musicality. A great deal of care has gone into this" - Spill MagazineArt rock collective The Pull of Autumn has teamed up with Orange Cake Mix (a.k.a. James Rao) for their new single 'Holiday'. This remake of The Bee Gees' track is a tribute to the 60s with an added electronic element, melding 60s pop into today's post-rock movement.Based between Boston and Rhode Island, The Pull of Autumn is a 'super group' of sorts, with songs orbiting around Daniel Darrow from Johanna's House of Glamour and Luke Skyscraper (Fashion), but also involving numerous emerging and notable musicians from the local music scene and from far abroad."James Rao originally recorded the sixties pop classic on an analog 4-track recorder. We wanted to keep the raw lo-fi sound while adding a more textured post-rock sound to the mix. With use of electronic elements and synths, we blended the two elements of sound together - one 60s pop bliss and the other electronic music to create a faithful rendition that is, at the same time, engaging post-rock," says Daniel Darrow.This is the first taste of their new album 'Small Colors', to be released in autumn via Boston-based label RBM Records. The collective's third album, this it is a tribute to many moods, ranging from British folk music and post-rock to jazz, ambient and electronic music. The album's title represents Darrow's return to a minimalist approach towards creating music.In addition to Orange Cake Mix, this long-play involves members of 4AD artists Dif Juz, Rough Trade artists Johanna's House of Glamour and Butterfly Child, IRS artist Fashion, Epic 45, Boyracer, Perfect Disaster, Insides, Germany's Seasurfer, Japan's Broken Little Sister, vocalists Mina Hunt and Jeanne Batting, Colin Darrow and Matthew Darrow."Many artists reached out to contribute to make this album a full range of interpretations of sound .It's thrilling to have all these amazing artists join together to create 16 songs that a channel the same voice - A love of creating beauty, even in these difficult times," says Daniel Darrow.This release follows up the 2019 'Afterglow' LP, which included contributions by members of Throwing Muses, Boyracer, Seasurfer, Orange Cake Mix, Johanna's House of Glamour, Hood, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds for something quite beautiful.Their debut album 'The Pull of Autumn' was released in 2018 following the single 'Not Coming Down' featuring Luke 'Skyscraper' James, frontman of British new wave pioneers (and I.R.S. recording artist) Fashion.The cover painting was created by artist Joyce Raskin, who is also bassist in Scarce and author or several books. Her painting fully represents the sound of the music.'Small Colors' will be released on September 18 via online stores and streaming platforms like Spotify. It will also be available on CD, packaged in a gatefold 7-inch sleeve. The album can already be pre-ordered via Bandcamp.CREDITS'Holiday' written by Barry GibbGuitar and vocals by James Rao 'Orange Cake Mix'Keyboards by Daniel DarrowBass by Bruce MacLeodAlbum cover painting by Joyce Raskin White



