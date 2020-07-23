Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 23/07/2020

Liverpool Duo Police Car Collective Return With 80's Infused Indie Anthem 'I Guess It's Over Now'

Liverpool Duo Police Car Collective Return With 80's Infused Indie Anthem 'I Guess It's Over Now'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE is a two-piece indie outfit from Liverpool. Drenched in 80's nostalgia, the duo attempt to push the boundaries of indie pop, taking inspiration from the likes of The 1975 and Wallows, but production cues from the likes of Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator. Blending this with heavy inspiration from iconic 80's bands such as New Order and The Smiths, POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE make their return with 'I Guess It's Over Now', July 24th.

On paper, the duo sound like something that shouldn't work, but through smart songwriting, they are able to create something that sounds new and refreshing in the era of bedroom pop. Primary songwriter and vocalist Tyler Plazio provides an introspective glimpse into what it's like to be a young adult in the current age, while bassist Simon Quigley is able to lay down basslines where at times you are almost certain you are listening to Peter Hook.

Speaking more on the track, POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE explained: 'I Guess It's Over Now' was the last song we wrote for the record actually, it almost didn't make it. It came after I was just sat in my room for hours listening to Slowdive and My Bloody Valentine and things like that, and I just loved the raw emotion behind that whole shoegaze thing in the 90's. I really just wanted to write something that had that emotion behind it but still felt modern.

The single is taken from their upcoming EP 'Dog Days' which to set to release September 4th and will be available on all streaming platforms.

https://www.facebook.com/POLICECARCOLLECTIVE
https://www.instagram.com/policecarcollective/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChHl6zPv7O2JaKI6WdOUsNA
https://vm.tiktok.com/JRYDYKs/






