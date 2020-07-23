What Song Should Nonpoint Cover? Band Announces New Cover Campaign To Let Fans Decide!





Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NONPOINT has announced that they will let their fans pick their next cover song in a new COVER CAMPAIGN! The band started with 64 songs, tapered it down to 32 and ended up with the 16 you see in the brackets below. The songs range from Hip-Hop to Classic Rock. There are even 80's Pop, Recent Hits and 90's Rock songs to choose from."Over the years we have asked this question time and time again on our socials. Accumulating answers both traditional and nontraditional, from ages as young as 8 to as old as 80. Seeing how many of you discovered us years ago in this very fashion makes this campaign very special. We have always said that our fans are our lifeblood and always come to bat for us when we need them most. So with this campaign we wanted to show our fans the power they have being a member of the 361 family and Nonpoint Nation" says the band.Vote now in their socials and be a part of NONPOINT history!ONPOINT recently premiered their impassioned frontlines tribute video for "Remember Me." The band is currently in the studio and will be releasing new music this fall.Remember Me (A Frontlines Tribute) by Nonpoint can be seen here:https://youtu.be/Aq4h8Bs7Q1E Remember Me " can be streamed at SpotifyCommitment to forward motion ensures longevity. After 20-plus years, ten full-length releases, countless sold out shows, and over one million albums sold worldwide, Nonpoint endure through sustaining an unbreakable bond among themselves and to a diehard fan base all over the globe. Nonpoint is: Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)Robb Rivera (Drums)Rasheed Thomas (Guitar /Backing Vocals)Adam Woloszyn (Bass)Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)



