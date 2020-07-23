Apps Helping A College Student To Become Self-disciplined

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) College life is easily the best life we get to live. Friendships and memories are made that last a lifetime. We have fun and hustle in the meantime. It is, however, very easy to lose track of time and have a hard time balancing your college and social life. It might be tough to handle all the pressure at times, and disciplining yourself and getting things in order can be quite a task.

Sometimes you may find yourself caught up between hanging out with friends, going to the library, and doing your assignments.

Using apps is an easy way to keep yourself organized. In case you are lagging, there are apps for productivity you can use to keep yourself on the top of your game. There are plenty of personal productivity apps that will help you regain your lost momentum. Following is a list of personal productivity apps that you can use for free to enhance your productivity.

1. Freedom

Let's face it; the first step to discipline yourself is to stop yourself from scrolling aimlessly through social media. As long as you have your phone with you and you're online, there is no getting away from it. 'Freedom' is an app that lets you select apps to block for a certain period of time. You can schedule the time according to your preference. This limits the time you spend on certain distracting apps, and you won't be glued to your phone all the time. It gives you more time to do other productive activities such as finishing your assignment without distraction or reading the material assigned to you.

2. StudyBlue

For some students, there is nothing quite like group studies that gets them going. Studying in groups has been shown to garner better results than studying individually. But, having group studies all the time might not be that easy. Thankfully, there is an app for that! 'StudyBlue' is a crowdsourced study portal online that offers notes, study guides, and flashcards. You can customize the flashcards according to your requirements to prepare yourself for your next exam. You can share your study materials with your peers as well. Further, you can make custom quizzes to help you study, track your progress, and set reminders as per your needs.

3. Mint

If you ask us, as a student, managing your finances by controlling yourself from splurging and spending your money unnecessarily is one of the significant steps to become self-disciplined. But you can't help it, can you? When you see something you like, you impulsively pull out your card, and the rest is done. The fact that you don't check your bank account too often can further worsen this habit of yours. Well, Mint is an app that connects to your bank account along with your credit card and provides a real-time feed of your finances. You can segregate your necessary budgets i.e., bills and other expenses, and keep track of it to compare every month.

4. Fabulous

Setting and following good habits can be quite a task. To establish a routine to follow every day and manage your time can be a handful at first. 'Fabulous' is a habit tracking app. Their tasks and goals are backed by science. Aiming at, for example, improving your sleep cycle or something major like losing weight, Fabulous will help you reach your goal. Their major motive is to instill better habits for their users.

5. Exam Countdown Lite

Have you come across someone who forgot about their exams? We have, and we're not kidding! Or you might be worried sick that you will forget your exam is set on so and so date! Forgetting about your exams can be a nightmare. Well, don't worry, there is an app for that as well! 'Exam Countdown Lite' is a free app that lets you keep track of your upcoming examination schedules. You can see how many minutes, days, weeks, and months your exam is away. You can color code and customize icons according to your subjects and preference.

If you want to discipline yourself and want to rid yourself of your old and unhealthy habits, know that you just lack the appropriate apps! If you are determined to improve, download the app that suits your situation and get onto the pathway of self-discipline and healthy habits.