Fans Announces Tank And The Bangas Blackplanet 2020 DJ Set

Erica Hernandez - erica@brooklybowl.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thursday, July 23rd -- While you can usually find Tank and the Bangas selling out the hottest clubs in New Orleans, this Friday, July 24, front-woman Tank and bassist Norman Spence will join the FANS' livestream dance party scene for a BlackPlanet 2020 DJ Set. Tank and DJ Norman are spinning live at 10PM ET from JAMNOLA in New Orleans — a brand new, first-of-its-kind, experiential pop-up venue, set to open to the public on August 1.Springboarding off the success of I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party featuring Andy Frasco — a highly immersive, online, virtual dance party that charts weekly on Pollstar's "Livestream Top 50" — FANS brings the party to New Orleans for an energetic summer vibe deeply rooted in NOLA soul.The clubs might be closed, but the dance floor is open and ready for business. With FANS Be In the Stream technology, viewers have the opportunity to tune and join the dance party, no matter where they're watching. For this stream, fans will be able to virtually join Tank and Norman on the dancefloor at JAMNOLA. Learn more on how to Be In The Stream by watching this YouTube video.BlackPlanet 2020 will celebrate an array of musical genres, iconic visuals, and the unmatched musical spirit of New Orleans led by Tank and The Bangas front-woman Tank and DJ Norman, only on FANS.This livestream is available for venues, media partners, and more who would like to crosspost this dance party to Facebook. Please contact Erica Hernandez at erica@brooklynbowl.com for more information.TANK AND THE BANGAS BLACKPLANET 2020A SOUND ESCAPE DANCE PARTY FT. TANK AND DJ NORMANRSVP AT FANS.COMAbout FANS: Building on Dayglo Presents' success of The Relix Channel livestreaming platform, Peter Shapiro, has reinvigorated FANS. In an effort to continue growing the company's broadcast offerings, Shapiro and FANS have developed an immersive, livestreaming platform changing the way music is created, shared and experienced, no matter where it finds you. FANS enables advanced communication within livestreams so users can do more than view including being in the stream alongside viewers around the globe. With a commitment to keeping live music enthusiasts connected during these unprecedented times, the site will stream live concerts and video programming from The Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl Williamsburg, Nashville, and Las Vegas, Garcia's, LOCKN' Festival, as well as from fellow venues/festivals.FANS on the web:FANS.comwww.twitter.com/FANSbelonghereTank and the Bangas on the web:www.instagram.com/tankandthebangasErica Hernandez - erica@brooklybowl.com



