Bree Runway + Maliibu Miiitch Share New Song "Gucci"





Gucci's music video, also released today, doubles down on this glamour: Bree, enclosed in a disco-like ball, dances and flaunts her style as we realize that she's inside a literal diamond.



Here's Bree on "Gucci," which is very intentional about focusing on beauty:

"As a young black woman, I definitely felt like I was living through various pandemics during the pandemic. From COVID-19 to the global outrage of



"



Photo Credit:

In recent years, Bree Runway has garnered co-signs from Missy Elliot, Doja Cat, Kehlani, and more. Recent praise for Bree includes The Guardian ("With her eccentric update of millennium-era R&B futurism, Hackney's pop-rap newcomer is blazing a trail) and Complex ("How New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bree Runway, the Hackney-born "hot girl pop" (i-D) trailblazer releases "Gucci." Listening to this song feels like holding Gucci: glamorous and high fashion. Featuring a special guest spot from Maliibu Miiitch, " Gucci " goes even further to spotlight two badass women embracing their beauty.Gucci's music video, also released today, doubles down on this glamour: Bree, enclosed in a disco-like ball, dances and flaunts her style as we realize that she's inside a literal diamond.Here's Bree on "Gucci," which is very intentional about focusing on beauty:"As a young black woman, I definitely felt like I was living through various pandemics during the pandemic. From COVID-19 to the global outrage of George Floyd's death and having race at the world's forefront louder than ever, being bombarded with footage of my people being constantly mishandled through the protests and even more police brutality incidents, it was all so overwhelming. Being black is a joy and my biggest blessing, but during this time I've been heavily reminded of the pain, the lack of privilege and trauma attached to my complexion so much that I almost forgot myself. So, I decided that "Bree will continue to be Bree, her black and excellent self." Instead of focusing on the pain, I chose to be excellent and luxurious. I chose to adore my skin and celebrate my African features, and to ooze opulence. I'm a special diamond, and although sometimes the world wants to rob me of that perception, I refuse to forget, and I hope everyone listening and watching feels and channels that energy. We're special. Don't you ever forget." Gucci " follows Bree's recent remix of Rina Sawayama's "XS" and her technicolor overload of "Damn Daniel." That song, featuring Yung Baby Tate, is a raucous ride through personality-stacked bars, bold pop synths and percussion that could be ripped straight from the theme tune of your favorite 90's sitcom. Earlier this year, Bree also released her explosive "Apeshit," a fierce praise of self-belief inspired by YouTube comments and which COMPLEX called a "major hit" and i-D heralded it as a "contagiously energetic bop.Photo Credit: Charlotte RutherfordIn recent years, Bree Runway has garnered co-signs from Missy Elliot, Doja Cat, Kehlani, and more. Recent praise for Bree includes The Guardian ("With her eccentric update of millennium-era R&B futurism, Hackney's pop-rap newcomer is blazing a trail) and Complex ("How Black Creators Kept Us Going During Quarantine Season")



