Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 24/07/2020

Bree Runway + Maliibu Miiitch Share New Song "Gucci"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bree Runway, the Hackney-born "hot girl pop" (i-D) trailblazer releases "Gucci." Listening to this song feels like holding Gucci: glamorous and high fashion. Featuring a special guest spot from Maliibu Miiitch, "Gucci" goes even further to spotlight two badass women embracing their beauty.

Gucci's music video, also released today, doubles down on this glamour: Bree, enclosed in a disco-like ball, dances and flaunts her style as we realize that she's inside a literal diamond.

Here's Bree on "Gucci," which is very intentional about focusing on beauty:
"As a young black woman, I definitely felt like I was living through various pandemics during the pandemic. From COVID-19 to the global outrage of George Floyd's death and having race at the world's forefront louder than ever, being bombarded with footage of my people being constantly mishandled through the protests and even more police brutality incidents, it was all so overwhelming. Being black is a joy and my biggest blessing, but during this time I've been heavily reminded of the pain, the lack of privilege and trauma attached to my complexion so much that I almost forgot myself. So, I decided that "Bree will continue to be Bree, her black and excellent self." Instead of focusing on the pain, I chose to be excellent and luxurious. I chose to adore my skin and celebrate my African features, and to ooze opulence. I'm a special diamond, and although sometimes the world wants to rob me of that perception, I refuse to forget, and I hope everyone listening and watching feels and channels that energy. We're special. Don't you ever forget."

"Gucci" follows Bree's recent remix of Rina Sawayama's "XS" and her technicolor overload of "Damn Daniel." That song, featuring Yung Baby Tate, is a raucous ride through personality-stacked bars, bold pop synths and percussion that could be ripped straight from the theme tune of your favorite 90's sitcom. Earlier this year, Bree also released her explosive "Apeshit," a fierce praise of self-belief inspired by YouTube comments and which COMPLEX called a "major hit" and i-D heralded it as a "contagiously energetic bop.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Rutherford
In recent years, Bree Runway has garnered co-signs from Missy Elliot, Doja Cat, Kehlani, and more. Recent praise for Bree includes The Guardian ("With her eccentric update of millennium-era R&B futurism, Hackney's pop-rap newcomer is blazing a trail) and Complex ("How Black Creators Kept Us Going During Quarantine Season")






Most read news of the week
Latin Artist On The Rise: How Eslabon Armado Went From Making Music In A Garage To Releasing A Chart-topping Album
The Reklaws Share Brand New Music: "Beer Can," "Karma" And "Godspeed" Out Now
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Rolando Villazon And Xavier De Maistre Present "Serenata Latina," A Rich And Varied Programme Of Latin American Songs
Chad Lawson Announces New Album "You Finally Knew" Out September 11, With New Single And Video "Prelude In D Major" Out Today
Dave Mustaine Announces New Autobiography Focused On The Recording And Release Of Seminal Megadeth Album Rust In Peace
Surfaces Release Extended Music Video For "Learn To Fly" With Elton John
Sony/ATV Signs Wondagurl To Global Publishing Deal
Nashville Musician Rockin' Rich Lynch Aims To Become "The Talk Of The Town" With Latest Timely Track From Music City




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0205319 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0053479671478271 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how