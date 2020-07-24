Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 24/07/2020

YFRS Says 'Music Producers Are The New Publishing Companies,' Launches Track Killers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Track Killers) Upon the recent release of new music video "House Party" by "YFRS" surpassing 300,000K+ views on YouTube, acquiring 6,300+ users to his new social platform, generating 7,000+ comments, 10,000+ additional engagements on https://YFRSOfficial.com site wide, and SMS texting 2,000+ of his newly acquired site users, YFRS is quickly realizing the digital real estate reach and value of his marketing abilities and creative content as a music producer.

Many music technology platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal have made their billion-dollar fortunes on distributing music from music libraries stemming from record labels, publishing companies and licensing companies like Kobalt, Universal Music Publishing, Sony ATV, Warner Chappell Music, etc., which all gather their libraries from the "PRODUCER." Hence, without the music producer, all of these business models would cease to exist, as the origin in which they gather their product would not be available.

Music producers have always been the forefront of the music industry by crafting the sounds and lyrics everybody loves. Today, music tech startup "Track Killers" (www.TrackKillers.com) created by "YFRS" via web design and development company Nexz Inc. (www.nexz.io) is the game changer innovating the foundation of the music production company role.

Track Killers is adopting the format of monetizing its library access similar to how technology platforms Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime monetize their content. As a Digital Music Production company, the direct-to-consumer model can and has been lucrative regarding creative consumer services and SAAS-like platforms. Track Killers believes by merging technology and financial intellect into a consumer-driven product, the music production company role will evolve, and a new world will awaken.

Contact Info:
Website: https://trackkillers.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/trackkillers
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thetrackkillers






