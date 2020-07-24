Tim Friese-Greene (Talk Talk) Releases Short-Haired Domestic 'A Song In Spanish Addressed To Men Who Drive Big Cars'





"Some producers leave an unmistakable mark on the artists they work with - in part due to their sheer love and involvement in this music, but part also due to their profoundness, dedication, superb taste and superior guidance. Legendary UK producer Tim Friese-Greene falls into this category" - The Spill Magazine



"A catchy pop edge, optimism and mystique due to the use of an incomprehensible language. Through this complex composition and quirky stylings, the performance is believable, accessible and endearing" - The Big Takeover



Perhaps best known for his celebrated production work with



Their new single 'A song in Spanish addressed to men who drive big cars' is the second offering from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in autumn.



"It's bothered me for some time, this questions about why men think they will impress or pull women because they have a big, expensive car. I honestly don't get it. To me it is about the least sexy or attractive thing a person could own. But yet it persists: the advertising may have become more nuanced but it's still the same message. Anyway, that was mulling around my mind when the whole #metoo thing kicked off - the



"So this song is about that. Only women are in the driving seat now. And we will call them out. We know that their big cars are just thinly veiled substitutes for their inferior manhoods and complete lack of soul, empathy and humanity. We call time on that. It's about karma; 'Todos tenemos lo que merecemos' - we only get what we deserve."



The duo recently released their new video for 'A song in Latin about the importance of comfortable shoes' (produced by Dylan Friese-Greene and filmed by Jake Friese-Greene), the first song from their debut double A-side single 'A song in Latin... A song in Hindi...'.



Apart from is work with



After 1995, he shifted his primary focus to creating music as a solo artist, issuing various releases under his own name and as Heligoland. Short-Haired Domestic is the next step in a logical progression for this producer.



Each track on the new album features vocals in a different language. At their heart are a breakbeat loop, sampled fragments, scratching, insistent funk and Latin rhythms, surprising appearances of acoustic guitar and just about every sound that's possible to wring from a WASP synthesizer.



The result is melancholic and driven with a pop edge and sensibility. Avoiding any whiff of 'divaness' in the vocals, these songs instead allow emotion to be largely generated by the music as a response to the lyric.



'A song in Spanish addressed to men who drive big cars' is out Friday, July 24 via Bandcamp, where 'A song in Latin... A song in Hindi...' is already available. Later this summer, the duo shall release their debut eponymous album on vinyl and CD, as well as digitally across digital platforms.



CREDITS

Written and performed by Tim Friese-Greene and Lee Friese-Greene

Recorded and mixed at The Hold, Totnes

Mastered by Caspar Sutton-Jones at Gearbox Records and

Steve Kitch at Audiomaster

Sleeve artwork by Left Bridge

