Platinum Selling Rock/Pop Singer And Songwriter Lukas Rossi Announces His New Video "Summertime", Title Track From His Latest Album; Video Features Numerous Celebrity Cameos

Rossi first entered the music industry as the lead singer of Canadian band "Cleavage", where he gained notoriety after signing with EMI



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum selling rock/pop singer and songwriter ​Lukas Rossi​ announces his video for the title track from his ninth studio album "​Summertime"​. The video features a litany of super star cameos,including but not limited to, ​Matt Pinfield, Tommy Lee, Joey Fatone, DMC, Members of P.O.D. and Three Days Grace, Actor Paul Schulze, Tiffany, Comedian Big Jay Oakerson, Grammy Award Winning Musician Chris Perez ​and more (full list below). A Toronto, Canada, native and the winner of ​CBS television show ​Rock Star Supernova​, Rossi has been singing, writing, and producing for the last two decades of his storied past. Rossi has been featured on outlets like ​Billboard​, ​Consequence of Sound​, Loudwire​, ​Alt Press​, ​Recording Academy​ and ​Ultimate Classic Rock​.​ Additionally, Rossi has performed on major television shows such as ​The Ellen Degeneres Show​, ​Jimmy Kimmel Live!​, ​Regis & Kelly​, ​MTV Canada​ and ​ABC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly​.​ With his new album ​Summertime​, Rossi continues the development of his rock roots, combining elements of pop songwriting with powerful and exuberant vocals.On the single, Rossi states, "'Summertime,' is a fun, upbeat summer anthem that will appeal to listeners of all ages. It's all about having a good time and trying to enjoy the simple things in life. Something I think we're all trying to do during these crazy times we're living in. While video production had begun well before the struggles of late, the support from family and friends helped it all come together. What started as a few calls for involvement quickly evolved into dozens and dozens of artists from all walks of life eager to climb onboard, wanting nothing more than to help people take comfort in music and to make each other smile. The resulting video is an amazing collaboration heralding a resounding theme of hope, unity, friends and family and the bonds that connect us all."Rossi first entered the music industry as the lead singer of Canadian band "Cleavage", where he gained notoriety after signing with EMI Music Canada in 2004. However, he earned his big break on the popular CBS television show, ​Rock Star: Supernova​, where he received ​millions of votes​ and won the opportunity to join a new band comprised of ​Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Jason Newsted (Metallica) and Gilby Clark(Guns N'Roses)​. As the lead singer, the supergroup toured the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. On July 1st, 2010, Rossi released his first solo record Hollywood. In addition, he has also released numerous YouTube cover videos, such as his viral cover of Adele's '"Hello,'" ​which has amassed over 2 million views. Rossi has proven that his vocal talents reach well beyond the "Mercury meets Buckley" comparisons offered by the general media. His vocal gift spans seven octaves ("and one-half note") from a deep guttural baritone to soaring soprano riffs. His songwriting and stagecraft have gained recognition from the industry as well as the general public and recently earned him the spot as a guest lead vocalist on Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's​ ​forthcoming album​ ​Andro​.While ​Summertime​ is a departure from Rossi's usual heavier sound, this is Lukas at his absolute best, combining catchy pop hooks and rock sensibilities with his distinct and powerful voice. Rossi has garnered a loyal and dedicated fan base who he refers to as 'his family.' These devoted fans have been delighted with the release of ​Summertime​ and have enjoyed the album's uplifting and catchy pop melodies. Subba-Cultcha writes that "this is an album that you will find yourself playing all the way through and reaching for repeat, catching more with each listen." Summertime " Video Guests ​​In Order of Appearance:​​​​​Matt Pinfield - MTV and VH1 Deejay - @matthewpinfieldJim Kelly - NeighborKendra Jade Rossi - VH1 - @kendrajaderossi Storm Large - Rockstar: Supernova - @stormof69 Tommy Lee - Mötley Crüe - @tommyleeDilana - Rockstar: Supernova - @dilanaroxToby Rand - Rockstar: Supernova - @tobyrand"Shifty" Seth Binzer - Crazytown - @therealcrazytown"DMC" Darryl McDaniels - Run DMC - @kingdmc @rundmcJoey Fatone - *NSYNC - @realjoeyfatoneChase Hampton - Mickey Mouse Club - @chasen_hampton Alisan Porter - Winner of The Voice season 10 @iam_alisanporterJ. Trvth - Dancer, Choreographer - @jtrvth"Big Mike" Greaves - Security - @mike2bigNeil Sanderson - Three Days Grace - @neil_threedaysgrace @Threedaysgraceofficial Sonny Sandoval - P.O.D - @pod @sonnywhosoeverMatt Walst - Three Days Grace - @mattjpwalst @threedaysgraceofficial Lauren Johnson - Actress (in car)- @ltcosmeticsfxDave Buckner - (formerly of Papa Roach) & Family - Stacey Tickner, Bonham & Andrew - @rckbdha333@Stacey_TicknerMatt Noveskey - Blue October - @mattnoveskey @BlueOctoberband Shanna Moakler - Former Miss USA, Actress/Model - @shannamoakler Shawn Hook - Musician - @shawnhookMarcos Curiel - P.O.D - @officialmarcoscurielChris Perez - Grammy Winning Musician - @chrispereznow Amanda Aday - (Daughter of Rock n Roll Legend "Meatloaf") and host of All Access Eats ,@allaccesseatsBig Chill - Musician - @big_chill_musicJared Blake - The Voice - @jaredblakemusicGlamma Gregory - Stylist - @glamma_gregoryJoey Duenas - Unloco, Drowning Pool - @joeyduenasTrevor McNevan - Thousand Foot Krutch - @teerawkPaul Schulze - Actor - (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, Rambo, 24)Tiffany - Musician - @tiffany_tunesJimmy Gnecco & April Bauer - Singers - Ours - @jimmygneccoofficial ​​www.ours.net David Mast - Ironside & Miriam Dwyer- Starlite Cinemas - @sgt_politeness @trashyvintageglamour@Ironside_musicJohn Moyer - Disturbed - @johnmoyerbass @disturbedRika & Paul Gargano - Metal Edge Magazine - @paulgargano @rikakayoconnorTavis Stanley - Art of Dying, Saint Asonia - @tavisjstanley @saintasoniaMiles Mcpherson - Paramore, Kelly Clarkson @hugsmcnuggetBig Jay Oakerson - Comedian - @bigjayoakersonCrissy H, Willow R, Kacy M. - Model - @heycrissyheyBryden Lukas Rossi - Son - @brydenthestarKylah Hope Williams - NieceLuka Scott Johnson - Friend's sonGeno Lenardo - Filter - @genosong1Donnie Marhefka - Archblade - @donniemarhefkaPhil Buckman and kids, - Fuel - @philbuckman Kelly Gray - Owner, St John & Grayse - @kellygray9Micah Faulkner- Musician - @micahmusikJosh Newell - In this Moment, The Halo Method - @josh.newell.recordingsJohn Kosco - Singer -Dropbox - @johnkosco Louise Porter (and Peanut) - Men Without Hats - @luxopusGary Francis - Lukas' 1st ManagerJess Katz - Singer - @ledjesselinJon Jamieson - Cleavage (Rossi's 1st band) - @jonboymusicGerman Briseño - Stars Down (Rossi's former band) - @germanbrisenoBarb Sedun - EMI Music Publishing, discovered Lukas - @barbarasedunpottery Oliver and Danka Pigott - LambLion, Canadian Idol - @lamblionmusicJonas Marcocchio - BrotherDelious Kennedy - All4One - @delious_kennedyTommy Mccarthy - No Authority - @tommymac79Samantha Williams - Sister-in-Law - @sammoo23 Erika Allen- niece - @allenerika3Leah Cevoli - Actress - Deadwood, Robot Chicken - @leah_cevoliLisa Raphael - Film Director - @raphaelfilms @raphaelcreationsJay Cianfrini - Rise Electric @jay_cianfriniJoe Reiver - Friend - @joereev Dustin Johnson - Musician - @dustinjohnmusicZack Werner - Entertainment LawyerBill Jamieson - FriendJondie Davis - Friend @jondieishJared and Jordan Cannata - Stereo Satellite - @jordancannata @jared_cannata Valerie Kinsella - MotherKenneth Andrews - Father-in-Law Sergio Rossi - FatherTrevor Hewitt - Friend - @trevor_hewettBrittany Thomson - Friend - @bt1213Dominic Cifarelli - Rise Electric, Scars on Broadway - @israfelworldJonny Hetherington - Art of Dying - @artofdying @jonnyhetheringtonSpecial thanks to John Gomez, talent manager, who initially connected Lukas to several of the people in the video that are now close friends. @jgosilvertongue_Special thanks to David Weintraub at DWE talent @sirdavidweintraubAll @sonyatvmusicpub​​​​ Lukas and Kendra Rossi are proud to support theferrarikid.org , a foundation that helps children with cancer "be a rockstar" for the day. Any proceeds related to sale or download of this video will be donated to them.