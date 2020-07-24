Platinum Selling Rock/Pop Singer And Songwriter Lukas Rossi Announces His New Video "Summertime", Title Track From His Latest Album; Video Features Numerous Celebrity Cameos

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Platinum selling rock/pop singer and songwriter Lukas Rossi announces his video for the title track from his ninth studio album "Summertime". The video features a litany of super star cameos,including but not limited to, Matt Pinfield, Tommy Lee, Joey Fatone, DMC, Members of P.O.D.
and Three Days Grace, Actor Paul Schulze, Tiffany, Comedian Big Jay Oakerson, Grammy Award Winning Musician Chris Perez and more (full list below). A Toronto, Canada, native and the winner of CBS television show Rock Star Supernova, Rossi has been singing, writing, and producing for the last two decades of his storied past. Rossi has been featured on outlets like Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Loudwire, Alt Press, Recording Academy and Ultimate Classic Rock. Additionally, Rossi has performed on major television shows such as The Ellen
Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Regis & Kelly, MTV Canada and ABC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly. With his new album Summertime, Rossi continues the development of his rock roots, combining elements of pop songwriting with powerful and exuberant vocals.
On the single, Rossi states, "'Summertime,' is a fun, upbeat summer anthem that will appeal to listeners of all ages. It's all about having a good time and trying to enjoy the simple things in life. Something I think we're all trying to do during these crazy times we're living in. While video production had begun well before the struggles of late, the support from family and friends helped it all come together. What started as a few calls for involvement quickly evolved into dozens and dozens of artists from all walks of life eager to climb onboard, wanting nothing more than to help people take comfort in music and to make each other smile. The resulting video is an amazing collaboration heralding a resounding theme of hope, unity, friends and family and the bonds that connect us all."
Rossi first entered the music industry as the lead singer of Canadian band "Cleavage", where he gained notoriety after signing with EMI Music
Canada in 2004. However, he earned his big break on the popular CBS television show, Rock Star: Supernova, where he received millions of votes and won the opportunity to join a new band comprised of Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Jason Newsted (Metallica) and Gilby Clark(Guns N'Roses). As the lead singer, the supergroup toured the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. On July 1st, 2010, Rossi released his first solo record Hollywood. In addition, he has also released numerous YouTube cover videos, such as his viral cover of Adele's '"Hello,'" which has amassed over 2 million views. Rossi has proven that his vocal talents reach well beyond the "Mercury meets Buckley" comparisons offered by the general media. His vocal gift spans seven octaves ("and one-half note") from a deep guttural baritone to soaring soprano riffs. His songwriting and stagecraft have gained recognition from the industry as well as the general public and recently earned him the spot as a guest lead vocalist on Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's forthcoming album Andro.
While Summertime is a departure from Rossi's usual heavier sound, this is Lukas
at his absolute best, combining catchy pop hooks and rock sensibilities with his distinct and powerful voice. Rossi has garnered a loyal and dedicated fan base who he refers to as 'his family.' These devoted fans have been delighted with the release of Summertime and have enjoyed the album's uplifting and catchy pop melodies. Subba-Cultcha writes that "this is an album that you will find yourself playing all the way through and reaching for repeat, catching more with each listen."
"Summertime
" Video Guests In Order of Appearance:
Matt Pinfield - MTV and VH1 Deejay - @matthewpinfield
Jim Kelly
- Neighbor
Kendra Jade Rossi - VH1 - @kendrajaderossi
Storm
Large - Rockstar: Supernova
- @stormof69
Tommy Lee
- Mötley Crüe - @tommylee
Dilana - Rockstar: Supernova
- @dilanarox
Toby Rand - Rockstar: Supernova
- @tobyrand
"Shifty" Seth Binzer - Crazytown - @therealcrazytown
"DMC" Darryl McDaniels - Run DMC
- @kingdmc @rundmc
Joey Fatone - *NSYNC - @realjoeyfatone
Chase Hampton - Mickey Mouse Club - @chasen_hampton
Alisan Porter
- Winner of The Voice season 10 @iam_alisanporter
J. Trvth - Dancer, Choreographer - @jtrvth
"Big Mike" Greaves - Security - @mike2big
Neil Sanderson - Three Days Grace
- @neil_threedaysgrace @Threedaysgraceofficial
Sonny
Sandoval - P.O.D - @pod @sonnywhosoever
Matt Walst - Three Days Grace
- @mattjpwalst @threedaysgraceofficial
Lauren
Johnson - Actress (in car)- @ltcosmeticsfx
Dave Buckner - (formerly of Papa Roach) & Family - Stacey Tickner, Bonham & Andrew - @rckbdha333@Stacey_Tickner
Matt Noveskey - Blue October
- @mattnoveskey @BlueOctoberband
Shanna
Moakler - Former Miss USA, Actress/Model - @shannamoakler
Shawn Hook
- Musician - @shawnhook
Marcos Curiel - P.O.D - @officialmarcoscuriel
Chris Perez - Grammy Winning Musician - @chrispereznow
Amanda
Aday - (Daughter of Rock n Roll Legend "Meatloaf") and host of All Access
Eats ,@allaccesseats
Big Chill - Musician - @big_chill_music
Jared Blake
- The Voice - @jaredblakemusic
Glamma Gregory - Stylist - @glamma_gregory
Joey Duenas - Unloco, Drowning Pool
- @joeyduenas
Trevor McNevan - Thousand Foot Krutch
- @teerawk
Paul Schulze - Actor - (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, Rambo, 24)
Tiffany - Musician - @tiffany_tunes
Jimmy Gnecco & April Bauer - Singers - Ours - @jimmygneccoofficial www.ours.net
David
Mast - Ironside & Miriam Dwyer- Starlite Cinemas - @sgt_politeness @trashyvintageglamour@Ironside_music
John Moyer - Disturbed
- @johnmoyerbass @disturbed
Rika & Paul Gargano - Metal Edge Magazine - @paulgargano @rikakayoconnor
Tavis Stanley - Art of Dying, Saint Asonia
- @tavisjstanley @saintasonia
Miles Mcpherson - Paramore, Kelly
Clarkson @hugsmcnugget
Big Jay Oakerson - Comedian - @bigjayoakerson
Crissy H, Willow
R, Kacy M. - Model - @heycrissyhey
Bryden Lukas
Rossi - Son - @brydenthestar
Kylah Hope Williams - Niece
Luka Scott Johnson - Friend's son
Geno Lenardo - Filter
- @genosong1
Donnie Marhefka - Archblade - @donniemarhefka
Phil Buckman and kids, - Fuel - @philbuckman
Kelly
Gray - Owner, St John & Grayse - @kellygray9
Micah Faulkner- Musician - @micahmusik
Josh Newell - In this Moment, The Halo Method - @josh.newell.recordings
John Kosco - Singer -Dropbox - @johnkosco
Louise
Porter (and Peanut) - Men Without Hats - @luxopus
Gary Francis - Lukas' 1st Manager
Jess Katz - Singer - @ledjesselin
Jon Jamieson - Cleavage (Rossi's 1st band) - @jonboymusic
German Briseño - Stars Down (Rossi's former band) - @germanbriseno
Barb Sedun - EMI Music
Publishing, discovered Lukas
- @barbarasedunpottery
Oliver
and Danka Pigott - LambLion, Canadian Idol - @lamblionmusic
Jonas Marcocchio - Brother
Delious Kennedy - All4One - @delious_kennedy
Tommy Mccarthy - No Authority - @tommymac79
Samantha Williams - Sister-in-Law - @sammoo23
Erika
Allen- niece - @allenerika3
Leah Cevoli - Actress - Deadwood, Robot Chicken - @leah_cevoli
Lisa Raphael
- Film Director
- @raphaelfilms @raphaelcreations
Jay Cianfrini - Rise Electric @jay_cianfrini
Joe Reiver - Friend - @joereev
Dustin
Johnson - Musician - @dustinjohnmusic
Zack Werner - Entertainment Lawyer
Bill Jamieson - Friend
Jondie Davis - Friend @jondieish
Jared and Jordan Cannata - Stereo
Satellite - @jordancannata @jared_cannata
Valerie
Kinsella - Mother
Kenneth Andrews - Father-in-Law
Sergio
Rossi - Father
Trevor Hewitt - Friend - @trevor_hewett
Brittany Thomson - Friend - @bt1213
Dominic Cifarelli - Rise Electric, Scars on Broadway - @israfelworld
Jonny Hetherington - Art of Dying - @artofdying @jonnyhetherington
Special thanks to John Gomez, talent manager, who initially connected Lukas
to several of the people in the video that are now close friends. @jgosilvertongue_
Special thanks to David
Weintraub at DWE talent @sirdavidweintraub
All @sonyatvmusicpub
Lukas
and Kendra Rossi are proud to support theferrarikid.org , a foundation that helps children with cancer "be a rockstar" for the day. Any proceeds related to sale or download of this video will be donated to them.