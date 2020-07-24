Stranded By Choice Drop New Video Groundhog Ahead Of Album Release



The album boasts heavy riffs, soaring vocals and crushing grooves. It's a wonderful mix of country-style rock, hard rock and in parts, has a metal infusion.



"Shooting the video for Groundhog was very intense but at the same time extremely fun. In order to accomplish our concept of the video, it required us to play the entirety of the song in one outfit, mark our places, change outfits, then play the song again. I believe we ended up taking around thirty takes of the song. It was a lot of work but the end product was worth it."



▪ Levi Luoma, drummer for Stranded By Choice

Stranded By Choice was formed over a decade ago against the rugged backdrop of central Montana. In an area where the vast plains meet the mountains and the mountains meet the sky, the veteran rockers have successfully captured the intensity and magnitude of the landscape from which they were forged.



Throughout the years Stranded By Choice have refined their unique blend of

classic rock, metal and country, both on the road and in the studio. With a thick dual guitar sound and a simplistic yet powerful approach to their song writing, SBC creates music that is catchy, listenable, and heavy.



While the influence of classics bands like

Lizzy is obvious in both their studio albums and live shows, the band also pulls heavily from bands like Red Fang,



2020 marks the release of Stranded By Choice's third full-length album Lost By Design. Perhaps their best effort yet, Lost By Design perfectly captures the SBC sound. The album is accompanied by a music video for the new single "Groundhog" which like all of their videos was filmed on a working hay farm. This literal backyard imagery creates stunning visual accompaniment to the band's music.



Stranded By Choice has toured the Northwest and Canada extensively and has shared the stage with Red Fang, Kylesa, Blacktop Mojo, Stabbing Westward,



MEET THE BAND:



Rich Feeley - Bass, vocals

Levi Luoma - Drums

Scott Waddington - Guitar

