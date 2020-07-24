Waco Ditch The 9 To 5 In New Single + Video For 'Busy Livin'





"Busy Livin' is an AOR-inspired rock song about searching for purpose in a busy existence. It's about how our mistakes and hardships can make us stronger. It's about surviving life in the 21st century and living day-by-day. We are all heroes for making it this far. Life can be harsh, unforgiving and lonely, but we are all doing so well," comments frontman Jak Hutchcraft.



With thick 80's style guitar breaks, soulful backing vocals, and Hutchcraft's signature gravelly gusto leading the attack, WACO demonstrate an unconquerable positivity that is quickly becoming their trademark. Bombastic and tongue in cheek, the video shines a light on the playful charm found at the root of the London-based quartet.



"The video is a busy day in the life of a high-flying yuppie. However, when he leaves work, all is not what it seems," Jak continues.



Originating from the weirder nooks of the UK (North Yorkshire, Jersey and Teesside) WACO are ably fronted by their enigmatic 'high priest' frontman Jak Hutchraft, himself a gonzo journalist and broadcast regular for the likes of VICE and Kerrang! Magazine, and now presenter of the Human Magic podcast: a series of conversations with creatives, thinkers, believers and dreamers, centered around ideas and experiences, helping to navigate this weird and wonderful life.



Their latest offering Hope Rituals produced by Steve Sears Jr at Monolith Studios, London, is the first of the band's material to feature new bassist,



A roaring slice of modern punk rock from one of the UK's most exciting and experimental punk bands, constantly pushing the boundaries of the genre, WACO are in a league of their own when it comes to defining exactly what punk music can be in the 21st century.



Displaying their knack for raw storytelling and good vibes through their early EP's—Deathless (2017), Uprise (2016), Sundown (2015)—and their debut album Human Magic (2019), the band has earned praise from the likes of LOUDER, Kerrang! Magazine, UPSET Magazine, and Punktastic, alongside radio support from BBC



To celebrate the release of Hope Rituals, the band has revealed new UK tour dates from



Hope Rituals is released August 28th 2020 on Venn Records



WACO Live Dates:



30th

01st October - Cheltenham, Frog & Fiddle*

02nd October - Cobblestones, Bridgwater*

03rd October - Swindon, Level III*

04th October - London, 229 Venue*

22nd November - London, The Underworld+

12th December - London, The



* w/ The Young Hearts

+ w/ Wonk Unit



Track listing:



1. Wrecking Ball

2. Good Days

3. Learn To Live Again

4. Barracuda

5. Dark Before The Dawn

6. Busy Livin'

7. Physio

8. Watch The Skies

9. Great White Wall Of Voodoo

10. If

11. A New Future



WACO are:



Welshy - Drums/Vox



Tom - Guitar/Vox

Jak - Vox/Guitar



WACO online:



https://www.wacoband.co.uk

https://twitter.com/wacobanduk

https://www.facebook.com/Wacouk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London cosmic punks WACO have shared a new single today titled 'Busy Livin' available to stream through all good digital platforms."Busy Livin' is an AOR-inspired rock song about searching for purpose in a busy existence. It's about how our mistakes and hardships can make us stronger. It's about surviving life in the 21st century and living day-by-day. We are all heroes for making it this far. Life can be harsh, unforgiving and lonely, but we are all doing so well," comments frontman Jak Hutchcraft.With thick 80's style guitar breaks, soulful backing vocals, and Hutchcraft's signature gravelly gusto leading the attack, WACO demonstrate an unconquerable positivity that is quickly becoming their trademark. Bombastic and tongue in cheek, the video shines a light on the playful charm found at the root of the London-based quartet."The video is a busy day in the life of a high-flying yuppie. However, when he leaves work, all is not what it seems," Jak continues.Originating from the weirder nooks of the UK (North Yorkshire, Jersey and Teesside) WACO are ably fronted by their enigmatic 'high priest' frontman Jak Hutchraft, himself a gonzo journalist and broadcast regular for the likes of VICE and Kerrang! Magazine, and now presenter of the Human Magic podcast: a series of conversations with creatives, thinkers, believers and dreamers, centered around ideas and experiences, helping to navigate this weird and wonderful life.Their latest offering Hope Rituals produced by Steve Sears Jr at Monolith Studios, London, is the first of the band's material to feature new bassist, James Robinson. He joined the band after the tragic loss of their dear friend Chris Cowley in 2018. While much of their previous album Human Magic served as a method of healing for the band, their latest offering looks optimistically to the future and a hope of better days.A roaring slice of modern punk rock from one of the UK's most exciting and experimental punk bands, constantly pushing the boundaries of the genre, WACO are in a league of their own when it comes to defining exactly what punk music can be in the 21st century.Displaying their knack for raw storytelling and good vibes through their early EP's—Deathless (2017), Uprise (2016), Sundown (2015)—and their debut album Human Magic (2019), the band has earned praise from the likes of LOUDER, Kerrang! Magazine, UPSET Magazine, and Punktastic, alongside radio support from BBC Radio One DJs Zane Lowe, Huw Stephens, Phil Taggart and Dan P Carter, and Planet Rock Radio.To celebrate the release of Hope Rituals, the band has revealed new UK tour dates from September through to December including selected dates with The Young Hearts, dubbed 'The Freedom Tour', and a much-anticipated London Underworld show with Wonk Unit (full details can be found below).Hope Rituals is released August 28th 2020 on Venn RecordsWACO Live Dates:30th September - Guildford, The Boileroom*01st October - Cheltenham, Frog & Fiddle*02nd October - Cobblestones, Bridgwater*03rd October - Swindon, Level III*04th October - London, 229 Venue*22nd November - London, The Underworld+12th December - London, The Black Heart* w/ The Young Hearts+ w/ Wonk UnitTrack listing:1. Wrecking Ball2. Good Days3. Learn To Live Again4. Barracuda5. Dark Before The Dawn6. Busy Livin'7. Physio8. Watch The Skies9. Great White Wall Of Voodoo10. If11. A New FutureWACO are:Welshy - Drums/Vox James - Bass/VoxTom - Guitar/VoxJak - Vox/GuitarWACO online:https://www.wacoband.co.ukhttps://twitter.com/wacobandukhttps://www.facebook.com/Wacouk



