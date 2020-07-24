Stevie R. Pearce And The Hooligans New Album "Major League Son Of A Bitch" Out In September





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK rockers, STEVIE R. PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS, have announced the release of their second studio album "MAJOR LEAGUE SON OF A BITCH" on September 24th, 2020. The album sees the introduction of Carl Donoghue and Lance Skybaby to the all new 13 tracks.

Stevie Pearce says of the new album: "I really wanted to go alot further sonically, vocally and with intent with album 2- as a group. You are only as good as your last album which was ages ago now..- and mine was very well received but I'm not complacent and im not worried to throw some curveballs...and I think too many seem to be playing it safe...so I've doubled the bite for Major League. It's not nicey nicey rock by numbers which I'm seeing alot of at the moment... its eclectic..its also all true.. no fictional stories. I have light and dark and I've some surprises on it that people probably wont know what to do with. Dave Draper has also put his heart and soul into this record.. so I'm already winning"




