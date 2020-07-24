Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The most relevant producer duo currently in the urban industry joins forces with important exponents of the genre in a single that shows why ICON's sound is cutting edge in today's commercial music.



Entitled 'Mente Dañá', the single that Rolo, Jowan, Feid and Lyanno present to us is loaded with elements that fuses Puerto Rican and Colombian sounds that give it a different touch from the production and with the signature of the voices of artists like Feid and Lyanno.



"We thought of a reggaeton artist with a special voice and that women would like, that's why we decided to have Lyanno," says ICON about the Puerto Rican's participation. "Working with Lyanno was a very rewarding experience. We were in Bogotá on a media tour and were told that Lyanno was going to be in the capital and we met up. It was something very natural and unexpected and the feeling was immediate. We have been working with Feid for more than 8 years. His career and ours go hand in hand; Feid is a life brother of ICON", concludes the duo.



The track, suitable for any setting - relaxed plan or party - is a composition and production by Jowan and Rolo along with the entire ICON MUSIC team: Blow, Musik, Villa, Clark and Doug.



The video, an animated piece made by Manuela Villada (Feid's sister), shows the story of a witch who "damages minds" and uses all kinds of spells to make the artists fall madly in love with her.



'Mente Dañá' is now available on all digital platforms.





OUTSTANDING PROJECTS IN WHICH ICON HAS PARTICIPATED IN:



- ENERGÍA album by singer J Balvin, winning 4 Platinum albums and a Latin Grammy for

Best Urban Album.



- FENIX album by Nicky Jam, recognized as the winner of 11 Platinum albums.



- Single 'Mamita' by the group CNCO which is a gold record winner according to Riaa.



- They did 'DIFÍCIL' together with DARELL and LENNY.



- They participated in the creation of the album VALIENTE which was certified platinum.



- They made the song 'Como Lo Hiciste Ayer' with PEDRO CAPÓ and REYKON.



