Don't Sleep (Featuring Dave Smalley) Release New Video "No Other Way" Produced By Walter Schreifels





DON'T SLEEP's chemistry is made up of hardcore vets fronted by Dave Smalley, known for his lung-emptying exhales with Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law, DYS and others. Smalley describes the track as "An anthem about taking the road less traveled. I think all the kids who came up in the hardcore scene fall into that category. And at this point, in 2020, if you're listening to this music, you're a hardcore lifer. It's in your DNA. Our yesterdays are filled with pain and broken hearts and broken bones, but that's what made us independent and free. We're hardcore. We're steel. Take the path you want. Defy the herd. There is no other way."



Written in 2019, "No Way Out" bares a stark parallel to the state of the world in 2020, with the lyrics 'A Voice in the Crowd, Rise and Defy, We Gotta Figure It Out, Stay Free!' As Smalley adds, "I didn't know when I worked on these lyrics last year how apt they would be for today. So if these words fit these days, and can be an anthem for standing firm for a righteous cause, that's even better."



DON'T SLEEP released two EPs, Don't Sleep in 2017, Bring The Light in 2018, and has shared stages with Shelter, Sick Of It All, Madball, Face To Face, and performed on the final Vans Warped Tour in 2018.



Turn The Tide Track Listing

1. Don't Sleep

2.No Other Way

3.Reflection

4.True North

5.Abandoned Us

6.Prisoners

7.We Remain

8.Walking In Sinai

9.Refine Me

10.Foundation

11.The Wreckage

12.December



"True rippers that any fan of melodic hardcore should instantly dig" - BROOKLYN VEGAN



"Righteously driving punk rock and searing, triumphant melodic hardcore" - STEREOGUM



"Elements of 7 Seconds urgency and



"A homage to the sounds of bands like Judge and Bad Brains" - PUNK NEWS



"Amazingly catchy melodic hardcore punk" - IN EFFECT HARDCORE



