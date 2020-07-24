John MOuse - The Goat





johnmouse.bandcamp.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John MOuse releases his new album 'The Goat' via digital platforms on the 31st of July followed by a physical vinyl release on the 28th of August through Keep Me In Your Heart Records. It is preceded by the lead single 'Le Pigeon'.When lockdown commenced John MOuse seized the opportunity to create a new album. The concept behind The Goat, was to write, record and release a song on a weekly basis. Each song, accompanied by its own artwork was then uploaded to bandcamp.Social distancing meant that the music for the album was created Lincolnshire by long term collaborator Phil Pearce and then sent to John in Cardiff who worked on the lyrics and vocal melody for each track. The result is a typically idiosyncratic and heart on its sleeve, electronic pop album, heavy on spoken word content and catchy chorus hooks, these songs possess musical hints of everyone from Adian Moffat, Momus to early Pulp.The lyrical subject matter is varied ranging from fleeing from a pigeon on urgent first single 'Le Pigeon' (loosely based on Suskins novella The Pigeon) with its vivid stream of consciousness and chirruping synths. To fragments of bittersweet memories, witty imagery, despair not salved by defunct technology and Anne Summers parties.Ten tracks were completed and are now set for official digital and physical release on Keep Me In your heart records."The Goat" is John's fifth full-length album and his first since last year's limited digital release of The Fen Sessions and 2018's warmly received 'Replica Figures' which was described as "In turns touching, hilarious and heart-breaking" by Buzz Magazine and as "powerful stuff. Rentokil wouldn't have a clue how to deal with any of this." Louder Than War. While 2014's 'The Death of John MOuse' was praised by The Line of Best Fit and its brilliant lead single 'I was a Goalkeeper' featured Gareth from Los Campesinos, prompted Steve Lamacq to pronounce it 'my new favourite football song'.John MOuse, real name John Davies has been described as 'A Welsh Beck,' under his previous incarnation JT Mouse he worked with Sweet Baboo (aka Steven Black) while in 2010 he scored a cult hit with a song about a gay romance with another duet, this time with TV presenter Steve Jones lifted from the acclaimed album 'Humber Dogger Forties'. John MOuse has received airplay support from Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1, Mary Anne Hobbes, Steve Lamacq, Stuart Maconie, Gideon Coe and Tom Robinson on BBC 6 Music and Adam Walton & Bethan Elfyn on BBC Radio Wales."The blend of unpredictability, wit and sharp reminiscence contained within is the real joy of this latest offering by this highly original artist a Welsh indie pop hero…reminiscent of a South Wales David Gedge" Louder Than War"An extraordinary piece of poetry" Mary Anne Hobbs on 'Robbie Savage'."There is only one John MOuse, a Welsh Superstar and an impassioned performer." Tom Robinsontwitter.com/JohnMouseMusicjohnmouse.bandcamp.com/



