Opelika Songwriters Festival Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Festival Dates | 2021 Festival Dates Set For March, With Further Details To Be Announced Soon

https://www.opelikasongwritersfestival.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Opelika Songwriters Festival has been forced to cancel this year's festival dates. The 2020 dates were originally scheduled to take place in Opelika, Alabama on March 27-29, were moved to September 18-20, and are now canceled. The plan is to shift this year's festival dates to 2021, and today the event producers are announcing the confirmed 2021 dates: the three-day festival is set to take place March 26-28, 2021, with all details, including performer lineup, participating venues, and ticket on-sale date, to be announced soon.Says event co-producer Rob Slocumb of The Sound Wall: "Out of concern for the safety of our artists, attendees, volunteers, and sponsors, we have decided to postpone the festival to March 2021. What makes the Opelika Songwriters Festival special are the intimate listening rooms throughout downtown Opelika, and the personal experiences attendees have with the artists. This type of setting is simply not possible at this time during the pandemic. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2021."About the Opelika Songwriters Festival:The Opelika Songwriters Festival consists of multiple venues in Historic Downtown Opelika that are transformed into listening rooms and host over 40 singer-songwriters, from local artists to Grammy Award-winning performers. Last year, festival goers came from all over Alabama, Georgia, and Florida to listen. A festival pass gets fans access to every venue, giving them the opportunity to experience many different locations and songwriters over the weekend. Rob and Jen Slocumb (a.k.a. Martha's Trouble, and owners of The Sound Wall) founded the Opelika Songwriters Festival, which debuted Memorial Day Weekend 2019 in downtown Opelika, Alabama.The Opelika Songwriters Festival is produced by The Sound Wall and Russell Carter Artist Management (RCAM). RCAM has co-produced the prestigious 30A Songwriters Festival for the past 11 years on the northwest Florida coast.https://www.opelikasongwritersfestival.com/



