Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/07/2020

40 Years On From 'the Game', Queen's Most Daring Album

40 Years On From 'the Game', Queen's Most Daring Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Say So (Doja Cat)
359 entries in 26 charts
Blinding Lights (Weeknd)
829 entries in 31 charts
Rockstar (DaBaby & Roddy Ricch)
278 entries in 26 charts
Roses (SAINt JHN)
609 entries in 28 charts
Don't Start Now (Dua Lipa)
789 entries in 32 charts
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande)
155 entries in 28 charts
Death Bed (Powfu & Beabadoobee)
309 entries in 23 charts
Breaking Me (Topic & A7S)
299 entries in 23 charts
Everything I Wanted (Billie Eilish)
380 entries in 28 charts
Dance Monkey (Tones And I)
1188 entries in 31 charts
Toosie Slide (Drake)
285 entries in 26 charts
Intentions (Justin Bieber & Quavo)
275 entries in 22 charts
Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles)
161 entries in 24 charts
Senorita (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)
823 entries in 32 charts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There have been countless anniversaries and milestones that have celebrated the rock supergroup queen and the lives of those involved in recent years. The anniversaries of births, deaths, iconic appearances, and the release dates of some of Queen's most well-known pop songs have all featured on the musical calendar in the past couple of years. However, there is one date that recently passed by with little fanfare that certainly deserves more recognition.

This summer marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Queen's eighth studio album, The Game, which was the first album in which Queen deployed the use of synthesizers and completely changed direction. It was, as some have said, the album in which Queen broke all the rules. Let's take a closer look at why this album holds such an important position in music history. 



Why The Game Matters 

There are few actual tracks on The Game that stand out among their more well-known hits. Besides 'Another One Bites the Dust' and 'Dragon Attack', there are not a lot of songs that most people on the street would actually know. Despite this, The Game's impact at the time was phenomenal.

It was and remains the only Queen album to ever go to number one in the United States, selling four million copies and igniting a resurgence of interest in the band on both sides of the Atlantic at such a late stage in its career.

Such an achievement was all the more surprising given the tone and production of the album, which marked a major departure away from Queen's previous fill-your-boots hard rock towards a more experimental, techno-infused oeuvre.

To the surprise of virtually the entire music industry at the time, not to mention the record label, Queen, at Freddie Mercury's behest, decided to record the album in two sessions at Musicland Studios in Munich. There they met with German producer Reinhard Mack, who brought in the synthesizers and introduced techno music to Queen's discography, at a time when Kraftwerk's influence on the European scene was only beginning to be felt.

The fact that such an electronic-focused album performed so well in the US, a country that was famously against such "European" music at the time, is a testament to Queen's ability to consistently make music history and prove industry pundits wrong. 

Why Did Queen's Other Albums Have a Bigger Impact? 

Despite this obvious success, The Game has not made its mark on popular culture in the same way that albums such as their 1977 release News of the World did, despite selling an equal number of copies. A mere glance at the tracklist of News of the World is a whistle-stop tour through some of history's most iconic tracks.

'We Are the Champions', 'We Will Rock You', and 'Spread Your Wings', are just a few of the legendary songs from this album. The cultural impact is undeniable; 'We Will Rock You' has featured on everything from Pepsi commercials to countless Hollywood movie soundtracks.

It's hard to say why exactly News of the World has had so much more staying power than The GameWe Are the Champions has been used widely across all forms of entertainment, even forming the basis of a popular Queen-themed online slot game from Bell Fruit Gaming. It's examples such as this that really illustrate the reach of Queen's impact across all genres of entertainment.

Some might argue that NOTW was a commercially 'safer' album, but that doesn't explain why The Game performed better in the US and sold the same number of copies worldwide. It may just be that the songs from earlier in Queen's career are more timeless, while the sound of The Game is in many ways very emblematic of the time when it was produced, on the cusp of the 1980s. 

In the four decades that have passed since the release of The Game, the album's musical influence can still be felt, albeit in less obvious ways. 






Most read news of the week
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Nashville Musician Rockin' Rich Lynch Aims To Become "The Talk Of The Town" With Latest Timely Track From Music City
Lily Cornell Silver Debuts Mental Health Focused Igtv Series, Mind Wide Open, On Her Later Dad, Chris Cornell's 56th Birthday
Renee Fleming & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Present Stunning New Track "When You Wish Upon A Star"
iHeartmedia Announces Lineup For The 10th Anniversary Of Its Legendary 'iHeartradio Music Festival'
What Song Should Nonpoint Cover? Band Announces New Cover Campaign To Let Fans Decide!
2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces Lineup, Featuring BTS, Coldplay & More!
Deluxe Version Of Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Out Now
Details For Above Snakes Ominous Active-rock "Adrenaline" Visualizer Emerge




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0116510 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0057721138000488 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how