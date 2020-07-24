Understanding House Music Origins

House music is an artistic, uptempo masterpiece which combines disco with funk and soul.

Techno music and trance music share the beat infrastructure with House music, but deriving inspiration from Latin influence.

All versions include electronically generated samples layered above a foundation of drum beat and synth bass line.

Staccato loops and syncopated chords with 5-7 in each measure is partly responsible for the synthetic musical breakthrough.

Dance event organizations

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music videos and music genres come in all shapes and sizes, and different people around the world as well as different countries around the world have contributed to the music styles and videos available to you today. Amsterdam, and the whole of Holland, generates a very progressive and modern trading nature. House music is a facet therein, with companies such as ID&T and Q-Dance leading the revolution, supported by the world's best DJ Armin van Buuren from Leiden.

The Dutch entertainment industry is a growing enterprise, supported by organizations such as ID&T, founded in the 1990's and offering the organization of the largest dance events in the world. The founders, all residents of Amsterdam, have mixed house music with techno and trance parties to produce events across Europe which overwhelm the European electronic dance music scene. Records stand of attendance figures surpassing 10,000 people per event. Events famously executed include Sensation White, inclusive of trance music and house music with audience attire all white; and Sensation Black, inclusive of techno and more hardcore and hardstyle music, all attendants in black. The events are long-lasting, scheduled from 11pm until 7am and entertainment in abundance with fireworks and laser shows. A multilingual music portal designed for downloading dance music and a magazine are mere subsidiaries to their newfound progression.

Another Dutch party organization is Q-Dance. Expounding upon the latter musical components of ID&T, Q-Dance focuses on hardstyle, techno, hard trance, and hardcore music: all things hard. Producing their own releases as well, Q-Dance uses their music as anthems to all of their hosted events. Offering downloadable music, worldwide festivals, and a radio station, this company is yet another modern forefront to the integrated world of music, festivals, and stimulation.

Popular DJs

Trance music is thus supported by the receiver of the title of "World's Most Popular DJ", Armin van Buuren. Armin's career has flowered over thirteen years with a list of awards that leave no letter missing. Not only does he spend a solid portion of his life being the world's most popular DJ, accolades from around the world, he has his own productions. His albums have found their way into the Dutch Album Top 100 Chart as the number one song, making history. He has produced music videos as well as a DVD. A back catalogue included, he offers a compilation remix under his label, all while recording tracks for television shows such as 24. Armin offers a radio show weekly, for two hours which reins 10 million listeners for exposure to the best music in trance and progression. His radio station spans across three countries and his weekly podcasts host five events throughout four countries. His worldwide tours offer the same nightclub mix of progressive music, modern lighting and other visual stimulation, and long nights of celebration.

All three situations, and house music found throughout each of them, offers a step forward in the world of Dutch music, expanding to now include international support. House music and the bold transition that party organizations and DJ's have brought to accompany house music, leaves listeners and party-goers with nothing short of electronic dance music heaven.

