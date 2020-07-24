Understanding House Music Origins

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music videos and music genres come in all
shapes and sizes, and different people around the world as well as
different countries around the world have contributed to the music
styles and videos available to you today. Amsterdam, and the whole
of Holland, generates a very progressive and modern trading nature.
House music is a facet therein, with companies such as ID&T and
Q-Dance leading the revolution, supported by the world's best DJ
Armin van Buuren from Leiden.
House
music is an artistic, uptempo masterpiece which combines disco
with funk and soul.
Techno music and trance music share the beat infrastructure
with House music, but deriving inspiration from Latin
influence.
All versions include electronically generated samples layered
above a foundation of drum beat and synth bass line.
Staccato loops and syncopated chords with 5-7 in each measure
is partly responsible for the synthetic musical
breakthrough.
Dance event organizations
The Dutch entertainment industry is a growing
enterprise, supported by organizations such as ID&T, founded in
the 1990's and offering the organization of the largest dance
events in the world. The founders, all residents of Amsterdam, have
mixed house music with techno and trance parties to produce events
across Europe which overwhelm the European electronic dance music
scene. Records stand of attendance figures surpassing 10,000 people
per event. Events famously executed include Sensation White,
inclusive of trance music and house music with audience attire all
white; and Sensation Black, inclusive of techno and more hardcore
and hardstyle music, all attendants in black. The events are
long-lasting, scheduled from 11pm until 7am and entertainment in
abundance with fireworks and laser shows. A multilingual music
portal designed for downloading dance music and a magazine are mere
subsidiaries to their newfound progression.
Another Dutch party organization is Q-Dance.
Expounding upon the latter musical components of ID&T, Q-Dance
focuses on hardstyle, techno, hard trance, and hardcore music: all
things hard. Producing their own releases as well, Q-Dance uses
their music as anthems to all of their hosted events. Offering
downloadable music, worldwide festivals, and a radio station, this
company is yet another modern forefront to the integrated world of
music, festivals, and stimulation.
Popular DJs
Trance music is thus supported by the receiver of the
title of "World's Most Popular DJ", Armin van Buuren. Armin's
career has flowered over thirteen years with a list of awards that
leave no letter missing. Not only does he spend a solid portion of
his life being the world's most popular DJ, accolades from around
the world, he has his own productions. His albums have found their
way into the Dutch Album Top 100 Chart as the number one song,
making history. He has produced music videos as well as a DVD. A
back catalogue included, he offers a compilation remix under his
label, all while recording tracks for television shows such as 24.
Armin offers a radio show weekly, for two hours which reins 10
million listeners for exposure to the best music in trance and
progression. His radio station spans across three countries and his
weekly podcasts host five events throughout four countries. His
worldwide tours offer the same nightclub mix of progressive music,
modern lighting and other visual stimulation, and long nights of
celebration.
All three situations, and house music found throughout
each of them, offers a step forward in the world of Dutch music,
expanding to now include international support. House music and the
bold transition that party organizations and DJ's have brought to
accompany house music, leaves listeners and party-goers with
nothing short of electronic dance music heaven.
