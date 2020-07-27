Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/07/2020

The Odious Construct Premiere New Single & Official Lyric Video "Throne Of Misanthropy"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California-based technical/progressive melodic death metal outfit The Odious Construct premiere standalone single, "Throne of Misanthropy". The track is the band's first new music since their 2018 EP, "Shrine of the Obscene", which was released through The Artisan Era.

It also serves as an introduction of the group's new vocalist, Jake Vancil (Dethrone the Sovereign, ex-live for Aenimus), and the song will appear on the upcoming full-length album when it is released.






Most read news of the week
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Clutch Announce Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II On Aug 7th | Tix Now On Sale | Fans To Choose Set List
Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno
Understanding House Music Origins
Deluxe Version Of Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Out Now
German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video
Recovery Unplugged Addresses Addiction In Minority Communities During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces Lineup, Featuring BTS, Coldplay & More!
iHeartmedia Announces Lineup For The 10th Anniversary Of Its Legendary 'iHeartradio Music Festival'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0316401 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0054678916931152 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how