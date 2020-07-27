Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/07/2020

Scordatura Premiere New Song "Disease Of Mind" From Upcoming New Album "Mass Failure"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scottish death metal outfit Scordatura premiere a new song titled "Disease of Mind", taken from their upcoming new album "Mass Failure". The record will be out in stores September 25 via Gore House Productions.

The artwork for "Mass Failure" was done by Mark Erskine of Erskine Designs (Display of Decay, Hideous Divinity, Irreversible Mechanism). The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Samuel Turbitt at Ritual Studios (Inebrious Incarnate, Ageless Oblivion, Unfathomable Ruination).






