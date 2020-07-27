Pop/Folk Songstress America Jayne Creates A Mosaic From A Shattered Relationship In New Single "Boy"





Only a year after coming to New York from Connecticut to pursue her career in theater, she soon realized her passion was her voice, the guitar and the means to spread her love of music to the masses. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Often, the aftermath of a broken relationship scatters sharp pieces of memories across the lives of those involved. Displaying the reflection of past memories and love lost, the pieces sting and leaves wounds only healed by the sore pain of time. In the slow act of moving on we create some of the most beautiful art, gently displayed in pop/folk artist America Jayne's new single "Boy".Soft-hearted and sweet, New York's America Jayne seeks comfort in her own deep exploration of the role each person played in a relationship that turned sour. Her acoustic guitar finds a temperate rhythm and pleasing melodies, yet is still on the modest side of her capabilities as a solo musician. America Jayne, elaborates on the single with "'Boy' is about a broken relationship and the guilt associated with its estrangement.The song explores this relationship from childhood ('You built cathedrals, lego houses piece by piece') to adulthood ('I'm coming home tomorrow, will our love still be hollow?'). At its core, this song is about being honest with your role in an absent relationship in order to recover from the undeniable damage." America Jayne is one of New York City's own. The city is know for its bright lights, hopes and dreams and fast living. Many artists come and go as new high rise buildings are constructed and the old are discarded. Few people truly emerge, shining among the rest and standing the test of time.This pop/folk artist is that bright light that can be seen for miles on end. The energy, passion and conviction in her voice could move the hardest of hearts, as she has amassed a strong following in the metropolitan area in such a short time she is quickly on her way to greatness.Only a year after coming to New York from Connecticut to pursue her career in theater, she soon realized her passion was her voice, the guitar and the means to spread her love of music to the masses. America Jayne can be seen playing in venue's all over New York City and beyond with her live band and solo acoustic shows for a more intimate vibe, to promote new music coming out in 2019.



